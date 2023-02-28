PS3 Gets Surprising New Console Update From Sony

Sony's PlayStation 3 video game console has today received a surprising new firmware update. Originally released all the way back in 2007, Sony's support of the PS3 formally came to an end in 2017 after it began prioritizing the PS4 instead. And while we're now a full console generation removed from the PS3, that hasn't prevented Sony from releasing a bizarre new update here in 2023 for one reason or another.

As of this moment, PS3 update version 4.90 is available to download. Sony announced the update today on its official website with very little pomp and circumstance. When it comes to what this update itself does, Sony also didn't provide any clarification on the matter, which is something that we've come to expect. "This system software update improves system performance," said Sony's official patch notes, which is identical to what has been said about past updates.

In a general sense, this is the first update that the PS3 has received in nearly a year. Back in May 2022, Sony let loose patch 4.89 for the PS3 which served a more direct purpose of improving system security. Since 2019, though, the PS3 has only received six new console updates in total, most of which have merely looked to improve system performance. With this in mind, it's always a rare instance whenever we do get a new PS3 update of this type.

At this point in time, we obviously don't know what the purpose of this new PS3 update is given that Sony hasn't shed any light on the matter itself. Per usual, though, those within the PlayStation community will likely start digging into this new patch within the coming days to discover more about what it entails. If there are any major changes that have come about as a result of this patch, we'll be sure to let you know in the future.

Do you find it surprising that Sony is still releasing new console updates for the PS3 over 15 years after the platform was first released? And do you still happen to own and use a PS3 for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.