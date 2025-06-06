PlayStation Fans Desperate For Return of PS3 Series Following Latest News

PlayStation fans are desperate for the return of a PS3 series following the latest news involving it, though it currently seems more like wishful thinking than anything else. It has been 11 years since PlayStation fans got anything from the Infamous series. In 2014, Infamous First Light, a standalone expansion of 2014’s Infamous Second Son, which it also serves as a prequel to, was released. Since then, there has been nothing. Meanwhile, Sucker Punch Productions — the studio responsible for the series — has moved on to Ghost of Tsushima and now Ghost of Yotei. When the latter releases later this year though, what will Sucker Punch turn to next? Well, some PlayStation fans hope it and Sony will revive Infamous.

Recently, Infamous Second Son was removed from PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, which is odd because it is a Sony game. It costs nothing for Infamous Second Son to be on PS Plus. In fact, the 11-year-old PS4 game is not even available on PS5, so it’s safe to assume not many copies of the game are being sold anymore. Yet, it has been removed from PS Plus.

Not only is all of this odd, but there is some interesting precedent to consider. For example, Horizon Zero Dawn was removed from PS Plus before Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was announced. To this end, is Sony preparing to announce an Infamous Second Son remaster for PS5? That is the speculation that has gripped some PlayStation fans.

For those unfamiliar with the Infamous series, it is an action-adventure series that got its start on the PS3 back in 2009 with the release of Infamous. Then in 2011, this was followed up by PS3’s Infamous 2. And then in 2013, Infamous: Second Son hit PS4 only a few months after the console released. The three games released to 85, 83, and 80 on Metacritic and all three also boasted decent sales, though none lit the world on fire, as evident by the series’ dormant status.

If Infamous is going to return, it is like going to be via a remaster or a collection re-release rather than a new game. That said, if Ghost of Yotei doesn’t perform as well as Ghost of Tsushima, PlayStation certainly could look to revive the franchise. Right now, Infamous Second Son leaving PlayStation doesn’t quite suggest this, though it is certainly worth taking note of and monitoring.