PS3 Classic Only $1.49 Thanks to New PlayStation Store Sale

PS4 and PS5 owners can now buy, own, and play a PS3 classic for as little as $1.49 thanks to a new PlayStation Store sale. More specifically, the game is currently $2.99 on the PlayStation Store thanks to an 80 percent discount. However, those with PlayStation Plus save an extra 10 percent, which brings the game’s price down to just $1.49, a price point cheaper than the candy bars and snacks at the checkout. It’s a steal of a deal, but only available until August 29, when the PSN sale expires.

As for the game in question, it hails from 2008, a year that saw the likes of Grand Theft Auto IV, Left 4 Dead, Dead Space, the first LittleBigPlanet, Mirror’s Edge, Metal Gear Solid 4, Fallout 3, Gears of War 2, Persona 4, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Fable II, Call of Duty: World at War, Braid, Burnout Paradise, and much more release. It was a hall-of-fame year for the gaming industry. It’s also the year, one of the pioneering indie hits, Castle Crashers released. Fast-forward 16 years, and now the 2019 remaster of the game is as cheap as $1.49.

Developed by The Behemoth, the Xbox 360 and PS3-era game boasts an 85 on Metacritic and sold very well for the time and within the context of what its budget was. Those that haven’t played it now have a great chance to remedy this on PS4 and PS5, where the game is unlikely to ever be cheaper than it is right now.

Unfortunately, Castle Crashers Remastered is not available natively on the PS5, but the PS4 version is available on the newer PlayStation console thanks to backward compatibility.

“Hack, slash, and smash your way to victory in this Remastered edition of the popular 2D arcade adventure from The Behemoth,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. “At 60FPS, Castle Crashers Remastered delivers hi-res visuals like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Up to four friends can play locally or online and save your princess, defend your kingdom, and crash some castles!”

For more PlayStation coverage — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals as it all pertains to everything between the PS1 to the PS5 — click here.