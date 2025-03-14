6 Classic PS3 and Xbox 360 Games Are Free for Limited Time

Not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six different and classic PS3 and Xbox 360 games are currently available for free. And some of these PS3 and Xbox 360 games are the best of that console generation, which began in 2005 and ran until 2013 when the pair of consoles were replaced with the PS4 and Xbox One, respectively. Many great series notably got their start during this generation, the most competitive generation between PlayStation and Xbox. And some games from these very series are the free games in question.

The free games specifically come the way of Prime Gaming, which means an Amazon Prime subscription is required to access the offer. More than this, all the free downloads are limited to PC.

As for the series featured, they include the legendary BioShock, as well as other classic IP from this generation such as Saints Row, Mafia, and Dues Ex. Meanwhile, there is also an Xbox 360 exclusive among the free games.

BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition

About: “Indebted to the wrong people, with his life on the line, veteran of the U.S. Cavalry and now hired gun, Booker DeWitt has only one opportunity to wipe his slate clean. He must rescue Elizabeth, a mysterious girl imprisoned since childhood and locked up in the flying city of Columbia. Forced to trust one another, Booker and Elizabeth form a powerful bond during their daring escape. Together, they learn to harness an expanding arsenal of weapons and abilities, as they fight on zeppelins in the clouds, along high-speed Sky-Lines, and down in the streets of Columbia, all while surviving the threats of the air-city and uncovering its dark secret”

LINK (Free Until May 7)

BioShock 2 Remastered

About: “BioShock 2 provides players with the perfect blend of explosive first-person shooter combat and compelling award-winning storytelling. The halls of Rapture once again echo with sins of the past. Along the Atlantic coastline, a monster has been snatching little girls and bringing them back to the undersea city of Rapture. Players step into the boots of the most iconic denizen of Rapture, the Big Daddy, as they travel through the decrepit and beautiful fallen city, chasing an unseen foe in search of answers and their own survival.”

LINK (Free Until April 9th)

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

About: “Part two of the Mafia crime saga – 1940’s – 50’s Empire Bay, NY

Remastered in stunning HD detail, live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father’s debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status and consequence.”

LINK (Free Until June 4)

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut

About: “You play Adam Jensen, an ex-SWAT specialist who’s been handpicked to oversee the defensive needs of one of America’s most experimental biotechnology firms. Your job is to safeguard company secrets, but when a black ops team breaks in and kills the very scientists you were hired to protect, everything you thought you knew about your job changes.”

LINK (Free Until April 9)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

About: “Years after taking Stilwater for their own, the Third Street Saints have evolved from street gang to household brand name, with Saints sneakers, Saints energy drinks and Johnny Gat bobblehead dolls all available at a store near you. The Saints are kings of Stilwater, but their celebrity status has not gone unnoticed. The Syndicate, a legendary criminal fraternity with pawns in play all over the globe, has turned its eye on the Saints and demands tribute.”

LINK (Free Until May 7)

Sine Mora Ex

About: “Sine Mora EX is a side-scrolling shoot’em up that provides a unique challenge, where time is the ultimate factor. Mixing classic shooter sensibilities with contemporary presentation, Sine Mora EX is a gorgeous shoot’em up offering both a Story Mode that weaves an over-the-top tale and an Arcade Mode that provides deep, satisfying gameplay to challenge fans of the genre.”

LINK (Free Until May 28)