Save $25 On A Crystal PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller

The coveted ‘Crystal’ DualShock 4 wireless controller can currently be had on the cheap, thanks to a new sale via GameStop.

For a limited time, you can save a hearty $25 on a brand-new ‘Crystal’ PS4 controller, or in other words pay only $39.99 USD for a controller that is normally $64.99 USD.

Exclusive to GameStop, the ‘Crystal’ DualShock 4 wireless controller is a homage to PlayStation controllers of the past, boasting a see-through design that shows off all of its innards, at least on the top, as the back of the controller is white and not translucent, which is likely due to the light in the back of the controller that is used for tracking.

The retailer provides the following rundown of the controller’s features:

Precision Control: The enhanced feel, shape, and sensitivity of the DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller offers players absolute control over all games on the PlayStation®4 system.

Sharing at Your Fingertips: The addition of the SHARE button makes sharing your greatest gaming moments as easy as a press of a button. Upload gameplay videos and screenshots directly from your system or live-stream your gameplay, all without disturbing the game in progress.

New Ways to Play: Revolutionary features like the touch pad, integrated light bar, and built-in speaker offer exciting new ways to experience and interact with your games, and its 3.5mm stereo headset jack offers a practical, personal audio solution for gamers who want to listen to their games in private.

Charge Efficiently: The DUALSHOCK®4 Wireless Controller can be easily recharged by plugging it into your PlayStation®4 system, even when in rest mode, or with any standard charger using a USB cable (type-A to Micro-B)

How long the controller will be on sale, isn’t clear. What is clear is that it’s a limited time offer, so if you’re in need of a new DualShock 4, or just want to add this classic to your collection, you should act sooner rather than later.

I personally purchased one last year after the thumbstick cushions rubbed off on my previous controllers, and have never regretted it. It is easily my favorite PS4 controller I’ve ever owned.

To purchase the controller, click here.

