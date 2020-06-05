The PS4 DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment is Back in Stock

Sony's PlayStation DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment is ideal for gamers that want a pro-style controller but balk at the prices of third-party options from the likes of Scuf and Astro. The Back Button snaps on to your existing controller, adding two extra customizable buttons that can map up to 16 different actions. An integrated OLED display is included that provides information about the button assignments. A third button is dedicated to remapping the layout on the fly, and you can save these custom configurations to three different profiles to suit your needs across various games. There's also a pass-through for the headphone jack. These features combined with the affordable $29.99 price tag have made the back button super popular, which is why they've been difficult to find lately. Fortunately, there's been a restock - but it won't last long.

At the time of writing you can grab one here at Best Buy, and here at GameStop for the standard price. It's also available here on Amazon (backordered). It's a pretty great deal for an official Sony product that does a lot of what the pricey pro controllers do for a fraction on the price. What's more, reviews of the PS4 Back Button Attachment have been overwhelmingly positive. You can take a closer look at the features in the video below.

Sony's official list of features for the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment are as follows:

Responsive Back Buttons and High-fidelity OLED Screen: The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments.

Highly Configurable: A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.

Developed by PlayStation: The product is tested and approved for all of your favorite PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles, and is built with the ergonomics of the DS4 in mind.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.