PS4 Exclusive Game Just Released 13 Years After the Console

A PS4 exclusive game has just been released in 2026, out of nowhere, much to the surprise of PlayStation fans. It’s been 13 years since Sony released the PlayStation 4 in 2013. In 2020, it released the PS4’s successor, the PS5. Yet, here we are, six years deep into the PS5 lifecycle, and we are getting a PS4 exclusive game. This new PS4 game is not available on any other platform, including the PS5, but it is playable on the PS5 and PS5 Pro via backward compatibility.

The new PS4 exclusive game comes the way of Circle 5 Studios and Circle 5 Publishing, and it is a first-person shooter called Primal Carnage: Evolution. In the game, you hunt dinosaurs and hunt humans as dinosaurs. And as you can see in the trailer below, there are some serious old-school Turok vibes.

An Unexpected PS4 Exclusive

For those unfamiliar with this game, it is a continuation of a series that has been around since 2013. In 2013, Primal Carnage was released by Lukewarm Media and Reverb Publishing. Then, in 2015, Primal Carnage: Extinction was released as a sequel. This is when Circle 5 Studios took over. And this new release is actually a remaster of this game.

As for the game itself, it is an asymmetrical multiplayer game where dinosaurs fight humans to the death. What makes it unique is that you can control either one. As for what is different than the original, there is an expanded roster of playable dinosaurs, redesigned gameplay, new content, remastered audio and visuals, remastered textures and lighting, and up to 60 frames per second.

This could very well end up being the final PS4 exclusive game ever released. Whether it qualifies for this title or not, being a remaster is up for debate. That said, it will almost certainly be the only PS4 exclusive of 2026, as no other PS4 exclusives have been announced for this year, and there is no reason to expect a PS4 exclusive to release in 2026.

