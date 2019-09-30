Today Is the Last Day to Get a Free Batman Game on PS4

Today is your last chance to get your free PS4 games via PlayStation Plus. In other words, it’s your last chance to get Batman: Arkham Knight on PS4 before it returns to its normal price. Consequently, it’s also the last opportunity to grab Darksiders III for free on PS4. Of course, if you aren’t a PlayStation Plus subscriber, then these games are their normal price. That said, it’s not to late to sign up and get the free 2015 and 2018 games. Meanwhile, next month the two will be replaced with The Last of Us Remastered and MLB The Show 19.

So, if you haven’t already, you can download the pair of titles by clicking right here. Darksiders III is normally $60, while Batman: Arkham Knight is usually $20. In other words, there’s $80 of savings up for grabs right now.

For those that don’t know: Batman: Arkham Knight released back in 2015. Not only is it the latest game from Rocksteady, but it’s the last game in the Batman: Arkham series, which has seen four games to date. Generally, the game isn’t as held as well as some of its predecessors, but it was one of the high notes of 2015 if you didn’t play the game on PC, where it was utterly broken.

“In the explosive finale to the Arkham series, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city he is sworn to protect,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The Scarecrow returns to unite an impressive roster of super villains, including Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn, to destroy The Dark Knight forever. Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady’s uniquely designed version of the Batmobile, which is drivable for the first time in the franchise. The addition of this legendary vehicle, combined with the acclaimed gameplay of the Batman Arkham series, offers gamers the ultimate and complete Batman experience as they tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of the entirety of Gotham City. Be The Batman.”

Meanwhile, Darksiders III actually just released last year, capping off the Darksiders trilogy. It also wasn’t as well-received as its predecessors, but it certainly does have its fans. And considering how new it is, to already have it as a freebie is a nice gesture by Sony.

“Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins,” reads an official description of the game. “The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.”

