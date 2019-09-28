Free PS4 Demo Released For One of 2018’s Strangest Games

A free new PlayStation 4 demo for a strange 2018 indie game has released onto the PlayStation Store. More specifically, a free PS4 demo for The Missing: J.J Macfield and the Island of Memories has released onto the PlayStation Store, offering PlayStation gamers a free opportunity to try out the game, no strings attached. As for the demo, it will allow users to select four chapters in the game and play them. It’s unclear if players can select any four chapters, and play them. It’s also unclear whether you have to play four chapters in a row, or if you can play any assortment of chapters. Whatever the case, it’s a pretty decent slice of the game, which is about six hours long in total.

For those that don’t know: The Missing: J.J Macfield and the Island of Memories released last year via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Upon launch, the game garnered a decent critical reception. Depending on the platform, it sits anywhere between a 74 and 84 on Metacritic. In this case, the PS4 version has a 77 rating. Personally, I didn’t really like the game much, though I did appreciate how bizarre it was. Further, there’s many who swear up and down that this is one of 2018’s hidden gems. It’s also somewhat noteworthy given that it was created by Hidetaka Suehiro — also known as SWERY — the creator of Deadly Premonition and D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die.

“J.J. scours Memoria Island to find her best friend, who has gone missing during a camping trip,” reads an official pitch of the game. “However, this island was like a nightmare: no matter how many times she sustains fatal injury, she couldn’t die, and instead is able to revive herself back to normal. J.J. ventures into the depth of the island as she drags her decapitated body along, enduring the pain. Her limbs may sever, her neck may break, she may go through severe burns, but… In order to save her best friend, she puts her own body and life on the line, reviving infinitely, as she presses forward. Why did she go missing? What is going on in this world? All of these mysteries shall be revealed when the game is cleared.”

