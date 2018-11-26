The PS4 ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Deluxe Edition Is Cheaper Than Ever for Cyber Monday

If you haven’t pre-ordered Kingdom Hearts 3 from Disney/Square Enix for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One yet, you might want to take advantage of a Cyber Monday deal that slashes $12 off the price tag of the PlayStation 4 version on top of the $10 Amazon pre-order credit for Prime members. Grab the deal here while it lasts. The standard version for the PlayStation 4 is also discounted by $9 on top of the Prime credit. That brings the total cost down to $40.99.

In addition to the game, the Kingdom Hearts III Deluxe Edition includes a SteelBook case, hardcover art book, and a collectible pin. All of the versions that are eligible for the $10 Prime credit are available here. You might also want to check out a deal that Amazon has going on the official Kingdom Hearts Keyblade replica.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, Amazon discounts on big pre-order games that go beyond their $10 Prime credit deal are very rare, so take advantage of this while you can – it could end at any time. Keep in mind that Kingdom Hearts 3 is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until the game ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time you order and the release date. In this case, January 29th.

Now, if you want to get fully prepared for the new game, Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far is also on sale over at Amazon for $33.99 after an instant $6 discount. It comes complete with a whopping 9 games remastered in HD:

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

• KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

• KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final MIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE

• KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

• KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

• KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.