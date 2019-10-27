PS4 and Nintendo Switch Demo Released for Critically-Acclaimed 2019 Game

Spike Chunsoft have released a free demo on PS4 and Nintendo Switch for its critically-acclaimed 2019 game, AI: The Somnium Files, which released back in 2017, and which is currently sitting at an impressive 87 on Metacritic, at least on Nintendo Switch. As you may know, the game is also available on PC, but, at the moment of publishing, a free demo hasn’t been released for this version of the game.

According to Spike Chunsoft, the demo — which is available on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop — allows players to play the game’s first investigation. Of course, all of your progress will carry over if you decide to cop the full version of the game, which runs at $60.

For those that don’t know: AI: The Somnium Files is set in the near-future, where detective Kaname Date is on the case of a mysterious serial killer. The game is notably from the mind of Kotaro Uchikoshi, the director of the Zero Escape series, and features character design by Yusuke Kozaki, best known for his work on the Fire Emblem series.

“One rainy night in November, a woman’s body is found at an abandoned theme park, mounted on a merry-go-round horse. She had been stabbed repeatedly, and her left eye was gouged out,” reads an official story synopsis. “Kaname Date of the Metropolitan Police Department arrives on the scene. He recognizes the woman. Suddenly, he hears a noise from inside the merry-go-round. He breaks into the merry-go-round’s central column to find a young girl. And in her hands, she grips a bloody ice pick…”

AI: The Somnium Files is available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Xbox One release.

