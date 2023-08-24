PS4 Exclusive Game Made Only $1.99 in New GameStop Sale

A PS4 exclusive game is currently only $1.99 courtesy of a new GameStop sale. In fact, if you’re a GameStop Pro member, the game is only $1.89. $1.99 or $1.89, this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the game not just on GameStop, but anywhere. That said, this price is only available for a limited time. How brief this window is, we don’t know how exactly. We know this is not a permanent price drop, but GameStop does not provide any information on when the deal will expire.

Unfortunately, the PS4 exclusive is not one of the games that instantly come to mind when you think of the console. It’s not God of War or its sequel God of War Ragnarok, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part II, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Horizon Zero Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, or any of these major PS4 exclusives. Rather, the game is a PlayStation VR title called Farpoint, which 137 consumer reviews on GameStop have awarded a score of 4.2 out of 5.

Developed by Impulse Gear and published by PlayStation itself, the VR first-person shooter debut back on May 16, 2017 and is widely considered one of the better games for PlayStation VR. Unfortunately, if you don’t have a PlayStation VR you can’t play this game. And if you down own the accompanying light gun, you may want to avoid it altogether as the quality of the game is completely different when you use a controller.

“Farpoint is a riveting VR space adventure set on a hostile alien planet. On a mission to pick up scientists studying an anomaly near Jupiter, a sudden rupture nearby sends you and their station crashing onto an unknown alien world,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Separated from your colleagues, you must use holographic logs scattered throughout the landscape to reunite with the scientists and escape the planet. Explore and discover the secrets of the planet, blasting your way through hordes of indigenous and alien life as you keep moving to survive.”

It’s important to note the deal in question is for a pre-owned copy of the game and requires you to pick up said copy at the store so it’s possible the deal isn’t available to you as it’s possible your local GameStop doesn’t carry the game. What you don’t have to worry about is the game being pre-owned as GameStop has a money back guarantee when it comes to its pre-owned games. You can check out the deal right here at GameStop while it lasts.