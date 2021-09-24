PS4 Players Surprised With New Free Games

PlayStation players on PS4 have been surprised with two new free games. Between games like Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, and of course, Hot Wheels Unleashed, PS4 players are going to have plenty to play this holiday season. However, before the fall rush, PS4 players can now download and play chapter one and chapter two of Deltarune, the new game from Toby Fox, the one-man developer behind the beloved Undertale.

In Deltarune, which is a role-playing game, players control a human boy named Kris, who. with his classmate Susie, Kris descends into a mysterious place called the Dark World, where they quickly find out they are heroes destined to save the world. The game actually began development all the way back in 2012, but it didn’t debut until 2018 when the game’s first chapter was released. Three years later, chapter 2 is now out. According to Fox, three more chapters are in the works, all of which will be a paid release. Meanwhile, the game itself suggests there will be seven chapters total.

“The award-winning indie RPG, Undertale, expands the series with a brand new game…in a different world,” reads an official blurb of the game. “Create your own avatar, meet strange friends, and jump into the darkness. The first two chapters are free, so what are you waiting for? And more (paid) chapters will come out as soon as we finish them, so keep an eye out! For years!”

Unfortunately, the game is not available on PS5, at least natively. It’s playable on PS5 via backward compatibility though. Meanwhile, it’s unclear how much space you will need to clear out to get both chapters on your console. What we do is it’s no more than 1 GB.

