PlayStation Quietly Fixes One of PS4’s Biggest Issues

According to a new report, the recent PS4 update, which Sony released last week, fixes one of the biggest issues with the PlayStation console. Earlier this year, it was discovered that your PS4 was rendered useless if your CMOS battery died and you had no Internet connection. Of course, unless PlayStation shuts down and takes PSN with it, this should never be an issue, but in certain hypothetical situations, it’s a huge problem, and one that caused a lot of alarm in the PlayStation community earlier this year.

To this end, PlayStation has reportedly fixed the problem with the most recent PS4 update without telling anybody. Over on Twitter, PlayStation users — including YouTuber Destruction Games — has relayed word that as of the update, this issue with the console appears to have been remedied.

“Soooooo it looks like the 9.0 PS4 firmware update fixed the CBOMB issue,” writes Destruction Games on Twitter. “Tested it on my PS4 with a dead battery and games are no longer crashing on startup and I can even earn trophies, although the trophy earn dates will be blank. My date when booting my PS4 was 1969 and 5:00 PM which is the default date and time the PS4 falls back on with a dead battery, so my battery is definitely still dead. I have also had a few other people who have tested it themselves say that digital games also work!”

While other haves echoed this claim, it hasn’t been confirmed by Sony itself. That said, if Sony didn’t include this fix in the patch notes of the update — which it didn’t — it’s unlikely it’s going to talk about it now. However, when and if more information surfaces, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation — including not just the latest on the PS4, but the PS5 — click here.