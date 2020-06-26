One of PS4's Best Games Is Just $5 for a Limited Time

✖

One of the PS4's best games is just $5 for a limited time. The latest PlayStation console has many great games, including many that released just this year, such as The Last of Us Part II, DOOM Eternal, Persona 5 Royal, Dreams, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Nioh 2, and Streets of Rage 4. However, bar maybe one or two games, none of the titles listed here are better than 2016 PS4 exclusive: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, which is currently $5, though there are some catches.

For one, the game can only be copped via GameStop. For example, over on the PlayStation Store, the game costs $20. Further, this is for a retail and pre-owned copy only. Of course, GameStop promises every pre-owned game is in proper condition, if not, you get your money back. However, if you'd prefer a brand new version, then you will need to fork over an additional $5.

For those that don't know: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End debuted back in 2016, and until The Last of Us Part II released the other week, it was the latest major release from Naughty Dog, one of the best and most consistent developers in the business. The final chapter in Nathan Drake's story and the fourth mainline entry, Uncharted 4 is widely considered one of the best games of the generation and is currently the PS4's best-selling exclusive, despite the fact that it's not even the best Uncharted game, which is Uncharted 2 of course.

"Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves," reads an official pitch of the game. "With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this offer will be available, but we do know it's a limited-time deal. So, if you like what you see, be sure to jump on it sooner rather than later.

