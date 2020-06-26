The Last of Us Part 2 Has Already Sold Over 4 Million Copies

✖

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II has already sold more than 4 million copies in just a few days after its launch to make the game the fastest-selling first-party exclusive ever on the PlayStation 4, Sony announced this week. The milestone was announced on Friday, but the number’s inevitably grown even more since then since the 4 million figure only counted the number of games sold as of June 21st which means that accounts for just three days after the game launched on June 19th. Sony’s announcement about the sales number came alongside a statement from Naughty Dog vice president and The Last of Us Part II direct Neil Druckmann who thanked fans for their support.

This 4 million sales milestone achieved in the first weekend of the game’s launch means it’s the fastest-selling first-party exclusive ever on the PlayStation 4. There’s still time for other games to take over this title before the PlayStation 5 launches later this year, but given the anticipation and buildup to the sequel before its release, one would assume The Last of Us Part II will retain its achievement.

The game’s launch was preceded by some controversy, leaks, and spoilers about the plot which were in turn met with some vocal oppositions to the game that amounted to review bombs and other efforts. While it’s always possible and understandable that someone may not have enjoyed the game once they played it, it’s evident the controversy didn’t have a notable impact on the game’s launch figures considering the milestone.

The Last of Us Part II has sold through more than 4 million copies: https://t.co/jY9YgdyPm1 Congratulations, @Naughty_Dog! pic.twitter.com/pPpVTqf5Ud — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 26, 2020

Druckmann shared the following in the PlayStation Blog’s announcement post to thank fans for their support.

“We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week,” Druckmann said. “We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible. We’ve also been so inspired by your creativity — whether it’s your gorgeous Photo Mode shots, jaw-dropping gameplay GIFs, or the songs you’ve recorded using Ellie’s guitar.”

Druckmann closed the comment by thanking players for helping Naughty Dog “reach this amazing milestone.

The Last of Us Part II is now available for the PlayStation 4. You can check out our review of the game here, and our guides will get you started and make sure you get through the game in one piece.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.