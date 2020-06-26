Major Call of Duty 2020 Details Reportedly Revealed

✖

A new report about Call of Duty 2020, believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, has surfaced online, revealing some major and alleged details about the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC game. Broadly speaking, the new report notes the game will feature multiplayer, zombies, and a campaign, but no battle royale, or at least no new battle royale experience. Rather it will be offered alongside Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale experience that launched earlier this year. That said, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the new report.

The report, which comes way of popular YouTuber XclusiveAce, confirms what many rumors and "leaks" have been saying about the game: it's set during the Cold War era. Unfortunately, the report doesn't divulge any additional details about the game's campaign, though it does note it's in a "fully playable state." Coupling this, the YouTuber claims the game as a whole is in a "good state" and that the multiplayer maps are close to being finished.

The report also made note of the following:

Multiplayer:

The standard mini-map is back, or in other words, the mini-map pre-Modern Warfare.

The compass is returning from Modern Warfare.

Swimming is back.

Unlimited sprint has returned.

No door interactions, however, this feature will remain in Warzone.

Maps are the classic Treyarch style, with many 3-lane designs.

No specialists.

Only one piece of equipment.

Scorestreaks are returning rather than killstreaks.

No Dead Silence.

150 health with auto-heal returning.

Create-A-Class has made changes and is described as a mix between classic and Pick-10

No Gunsmith.

6v6 standard player count.

No Ground War.

No Prestige System.

Field Upgrades are returning.

No mounting.

No Gunfight.

Warzone:

There will be a new Warzone map released alongside the game. The map is said to have water sections that you can swim in.

New map will be set in Russia.

Other Details:

Set to release in Q4 2020

Previously leaked gameplay was real.

Of course, there are more details divulged in the new report, but these were the salient bits. That said, while much of this echoes previous rumors and reports about the game, it should still be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if it's all correct, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision nor Treyarch have commented on this new report and it's unlikely either will.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on Call of Duty click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.