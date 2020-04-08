New PS4 Game Leaked, Seemingly Releasing Very Soon

A new PS4 game has leaked ahead of announcement, and it looks like it’s actually going to release quite soon. The leak comes way of Exophase, which has uploaded the trophies for a PS4 version of Telling Lies. The problem? Telling Lies hasn’t been announced for PS4. That said, it’s quite obvious the game is in development for PS4 if a Trophy list is being made for it and submitted to PSN. In fact, not only does this confirm the game is coming to PS4, but suggests it’s releasing soon. After all, creating trophies and submitting them to PlayStation for verification happens towards the end of development.

For those that don’t know: Telling Lies debuted last summer as the new game from Sam Barlow, the creator of Her Story and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories. Unlike some of Barlow’s past work, Telling Lies didn’t make a big splash when it released on PC and mobile devices, but it did find an audience. At the moment of publishing, the game hasn’t been announced for PS4 or any other consoles, but obviously it’s coming to PS4, and there’s a good chance it’s also coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One as well.

For those that don’t know: Telling Lies is an investigative thriller with non-linear storytelling that revolves around a cache of secretly recorded video conversations. Upon release, the award-winning game debuted to a very respectable 84 on Metacritic.

“Telling Lies sits you in front of an anonymous laptop loaded with a stolen NSA database full of footage,” reads an official blurb about the game. “The footage covers two years in the intimate lives of four people whose stories are linked by a shocking incident. Explore the database by typing search terms, watch the clips where those words are spoken and piece together your story. Unlike anything you’ve played before, Telling Lies is an intimate and intense experience. A game where you decide the truth.”

Telling Lies is available on PC and mobile devices, and it looks like it will soon also be available on console. At the moment of publishing, no party involved has commented on the leak.