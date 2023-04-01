Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.59 for a Limited Time

A highly rated PS4 game is currently on sale over on the PlayStation Store, and as a a result, is available for just $0.59 for a limited time. There's almost nothing you can buy in the current economic climate for $0.59 let alone a video game. That said, between now and April 13, that's exactly what PS4 and PS5 users can do, courtesy of a 90 percent discount on Sagebrush. Unfortunately, other versions of the game -- Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One versions, more specifically -- have not been discounted.

Developed and published by Redact Games in 2018, Sagebrush is a first-person adventure game with horror elements. How well the game sold, we don't know, but it resonated with those who played it according to its Steam user reviews. After 174 user reviews, the game boasts a "Very Positive" user review rating, with 94 percent of users rating the game postively. This is only one percent below the rare "Overwhelmingly Positive" threshold.

"Inspired by real-world cults, Sagebrush is a first-person narrative-driven adventure game which thrusts players into the role of a truth-seeker who must investigate the tragic circumstances of the Perfect Heaven cult's mass suicide," reads an official pitch of the game. "Set in New Mexico, players explore Black Sage Ranch, the former home of Father James, the revered prophet of the Perfect Heaven cult, in order to uncover the truth."

While this deal is for a PS4 copy of the game, Sagebrush can be played on PS5, despite not being available their natively, via backward compatibility. And the game is far from a technical powerhouse, so if you're worried about playing a PS4 game on your fancy PS5, you don't have to stress that with Sagebrush. The game runs largely the same and largely looks the same no matter what hardwaere you're using.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest not just on the PS4, but the PS5 as well -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to weigh in via the comments section. Will you be checking out this hidden gem now that it's less than a dollar?