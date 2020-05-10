These 5 PS4 Games Are Less Than $1 for a Limited Time
The PlayStation Store is currently hosting not one, but two new sales discounting nearly 600 different PS4 games. One of these sales discounts almost 200 of the PS4's biggest "hidden gems." Meanwhile, the other ongoing sale features nearly 400 PS4 games all discounted to $20 or cheaper. Across both sales, there's a metric ton of great PlayStation 4 games on discount. However, if you're on the tightest of tight budgets, don't worry there are still games for you.
Below, you will find five PS4 games currently all less than $1 on the PlayStation Store. The cheapest of these titles is a measly $0.29. That said, if you're expecting the biggest, best, and hottest games below, well you're about to be underwhelmed. Every game below is of the smaller, more budget variety.
Four of the five games come from publisher Soedesco, while the other one comes from developer Garage 227 Studios. At the moment, it's unclear how long any of the games will be on sale for, so if you see something you like, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later.
Real Farm
Pitch: "Pull on your boots, fire up your tractor, and cultivate success in Real Farm, the most immersive agricultural simulator around. Go from farm hand to agricultural A-list in Career mode, or cultivate the role of an established farmer in Free Mode. Explore a stunning open world, bringing to life the American countryside in 60FPS splendor."
Price: $0.79
Reus
Pitch: "In Reus, you control powerful giants that help you shape the planet to your will, creating mountains, oceans, forests, and more. Enrich it with plants, minerals, and animal life. Only one thing you do not control: mankind, with all their virtues and vices. You can shape their world, but not their will. Provide for them and they may thrive. Give them too much, and their greed may gain the upper hand."
Price: $0.44
Defunct
Pitch: "Defunct is an indie adventure game with a focus on flow, speed, and an engaging world. You are a broken robot that accidentally falls out of a giant cargo ship onto a post-human Earth, now inhabited by robots. You have to get back to your ship before it’s too late!"
Price: $0.74
AereA
Pitch: "AereA is a music-themed Action RPG in which you play as one of Great Maestro Guido’s disciples and explore Aezir a floating island that was broken into pieces. Your mission is to find and return the nine primordial instruments to restore balance and peace to the world. You have to find your way through all parts of the scattered islands complete quests, solve puzzles, defeat bosses and discover the truth behind the islands. Will you be able to return the nine primordial instruments?"
Price: $0.59
Shiny - A Robotic Adventure
Pitch: "Left to fend for himself after mankind abandoned the doomed planet Aurora, robot Kramer 227 must rescue his robot friends before Aurora crashes into its sun. On his expedition across the planet, Kramer has to overcome challenging obstacles and find the energy to power him and his friends to safety."1comments
Price: $0.29
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.