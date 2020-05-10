These 5 PS4 Games Are Less Than $1 for a Limited Time

The PlayStation Store is currently hosting not one, but two new sales discounting nearly 600 different PS4 games. One of these sales discounts almost 200 of the PS4's biggest "hidden gems." Meanwhile, the other ongoing sale features nearly 400 PS4 games all discounted to $20 or cheaper. Across both sales, there's a metric ton of great PlayStation 4 games on discount. However, if you're on the tightest of tight budgets, don't worry there are still games for you.

Below, you will find five PS4 games currently all less than $1 on the PlayStation Store. The cheapest of these titles is a measly $0.29. That said, if you're expecting the biggest, best, and hottest games below, well you're about to be underwhelmed. Every game below is of the smaller, more budget variety.

Four of the five games come from publisher Soedesco, while the other one comes from developer Garage 227 Studios. At the moment, it's unclear how long any of the games will be on sale for, so if you see something you like, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later.