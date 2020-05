New PlayStation Store PS4 Sale Discounts Every Game to Under $15

Sony has launched a new PlayStation Sale that discounts every PS4 game featured to $15 or less. Dubbed "Games Under $15," the new promotional sale features 201 different PS4 games, and very little filler. Included are big series like Dragon Age, Battlefield, Dying Light, South Park, Rainbow Six, The Division, Watch Dogs, Assassin's Creed, Dead Rising, Far Cry, Mortal Kombat, LEGO, Wolfenstein, and many more. Meanwhile, there's also some of the best smaller games of the past few years, including the likes of Inside and Undertale.

As always, you can find a link to the actual PlayStation Store sale page at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, if you don't have the time or desire to sift through over 200 different PS4 games for the best deals, don't worry, you don't have to. Below, you will find a curated list of the most notable sales organized by price and then listed in alphabetical order.