PS4 Stealth Release Allows PlayStation Fans to Play Nintendo Switch RPG

A new PS4 game has been stealth released out of nowhere, giving PlayStation fans the opportunity to check out an RPG that was previously console exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, a PS5 version of the game has not accompanied a PS4 copy, however, the PS4 version is playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility. Whether you end up playing on PS4 or PS5, you will need to fork over the same amount of greenbacks, which is $19.99. This is the same price the game costs on Nintendo Switch, and the only other platform it's been available on, PC.

As for the mystery game in question, it's a a 16-bit RPG meets roguelike meets dungeon crawler from Impact Gameworks. More specifically, it's a game called Tangledeep that debuted back on February 1, 2018 via PC before coming to Nintendo Switch on January 31, 2019. Since then, it's come to no other platforms until today.

"Tangledeep combines the 16-bit graphics and polish of classic RPGs with elements from roguelikes and dungeon crawlers to create a magical experience for players of all skill levels," reads an official description of the game. "Trapped in underground villages with no memory of the world at the surface, you must survive an ever-changing labyrinth to discover what lies above."

The game's official pitch continues: "Experience rich, tactical, turn-based gameplay as you explore a sprawling dungeon that's different each time you play. Tangledeep features a customizable job system and hundreds of collectible items that allow you to approach each playthrough in a totally new way!"

Is Tangledeep any good? Well, the Nintendo Switch version of the game boasts a solid 79 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on Steam, it has a "Very Positive" user review rating with 83 percent of nearly 1,000 user reviews rating the game positively.

"A beautiful and surprisingly difficult roguelike with some flaws that will hopefully be improved upon," reads one of these user reviews. "From the very first moment, when you see the main screen of the game and hear the music, you will be immediately transported back 20+ years to when you first played Secret Of Mana. The art is very well done, and the music is even better. Not many games that go for a retro style actually manage to convey that feeling of a high quality product. This one does."

If you are interested in purchasing Tangledeep, you'll want to know it takes roughly 15 to 25 hours to beat, depending on a variety of factors such as your skill and playstyle. It's pretty long for its price point. In other words, it has plenty bang for your buck content wise.