PlayStation Fans Divided Over Big Gameplay Changes to PS4 Exclusive in New Remaster

PlayStation fans are divided over changes Sony made to the gameplay of a popular PS4 exclusive with its recent re-release on PS5 and PS5 Pro. When PlayStation fans think of games that define the PS4 generation, they likely think of God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part II, Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Death Stranding. What they probably don’t think of is Days Gone, and this is not because PlayStation fans didn’t buy and play the game — Days Gone sold well — but because it isn’t of the same quality as the games above, or at least that’s what its more middle-of-the-road Metacritic scores suggest. That said, it is relevant again, six years after its original release, because last month a remaster was released for PS5 and PS5 Pro.

More specifically, on April 25 Days Gone Remastered released with various improvements and changes to the 2019 PS4 original. One change, in particular, is not being championed as an upgrade by all PlayStation fans though.

Levraging the advance in tech, Days Gone on PS5 and PS5 Pro has more dynamic lighting, which in turn results in deeper shadows and a more realistic night time setting. In short, it’s much darker, and some PlayStation fans don’t like it.

“Night time differences are quite dramatic,” writes one PlayStation fan. Another fan adds: “I’m loving the remaster, but don’t love how everything at night just has a blue filter over it.”

Meanwhile, a third fan adds: “I’m really not a fan of what they did with night or darker scenes. Yes it’s more realistic but there’s a reason why most games go with a brighter night and it’s so people can see wtf is going on or where they’re going. The night look in Days Gone pre-remaster was great, now it often looks like crushed blacks.”

Of course, some PlayStation fans don’t represent every opinion on the matter, but this has been a reoccurring take on these specific changes in the Days Gone remaster. So far though, Bend Studio and PlayStation have not acknowledged the criticism.

