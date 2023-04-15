Popular PS4 Game Just $0.99 in New PSN Sale

A popular PS4 indie game that normally costs $10 is on sale for $0.99, courtesy of a 90 percent discount and courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. You can't buy much for $1, let alone anything notable. Video games cost thousands, millions, and sometimes hundreds of million to make. So, the idea that you can buy a game for less than $1 is crazy. That's 25 percent the price a box of cereal. That said, the deal is only available for a limited time, or, more specifically, until April 27.

As for the mystery game in question, it's Thomas Was Alone from Bithell Games, a 2012 platformer that garnered considered attention back when it was released, as evident by the fact it has sold over one million copies, a remarkable achievement for an indie game.

With this context known, you'd think the game earned raving reviews, but reviews for the game were somewhat mixed. The iOS version, for example, boasts an 88 on Metacritic, which is a very impressive score. However, the PC version came in at 77. So the game's Metacritic performance varies greatly depending on the platform.

"Thomas Was Alone is an indie minimalist 2D platformer about friendship and jumping and floating and anti-gravity," reads an official blurb about the game. "Guide a group of rectangles through a series of obstacles, using their different skills together to get to the end of each environment."

The game's offcial story synopsis continues: "Thomas Was Alone tells the story of the world's first sentient AIs, and how they worked together to, well, not escape: Escape is a strong word. 'Emerge' might be better. 'Emerge' has an air of importance about it, while keeping the myriad plot twists and superhero origin stories you'll discover under wraps. We didn't even mention the bouncing. That'd be overkill."

It's worth noting that if you try buying the game via the web browser, you may get an error saying it's "not available for purchase." If this happens, there's no workaround on the broswer. This is a well known and recurring issue. However, you can still buy the game using your PS4 or PS5. That said, you may already own it as it made free via PS Plus in the past and is currently accessible via the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium game libraries as well.