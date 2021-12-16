PS4 Games Are Just $0.99 on PlayStation Store for Limited Time

The “End of Year Deals” PlayStation Store sale is currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, plus an appreciable number of PS5 games. Christmas is right around the corner, which means time is running out to secure the various PlayStation deals that are available at this time of the year only. This includes deals on PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions, plus plenty of PS4 and PS5 game deals, both at retail and via the PlayStation Store. Today, we have highlighted some of the latter deals. Courtesy of the aforementioned sale, there are four different PS4 games that are currently $0.99 are cheaper, including one pretty popular PS4 release.

Like any PlayStation Store promotional sale, these deals are only available for a limited time or, more specifically, until December 22. Once December 23 comes around, all four games will return to their normal and various price points. And right now, there’s no word of there being another PlayStation Store sale before Christmas or before the end of 2021 for the matter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game as well. Meanwhile, you can also find a link to the PlayStation Store listings for each of respective foursome of titles.

Oxenfree: “Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island’s cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you’ve unleashed is up to you. YOU determine every aspect of Alex’s story while exploring Edwards Island, uncovering the base’s dark past, and changing the course of your friends’ lives.

Bear With Me: The Lost Robots: “The noir episodic point and click adventure series Bear With Me is back! Introducing Bear With Me: The Lost Robots – an all-new prequel chapter featuring Amber’s brother Flint and the callous detective Ted E. Bear.”

Aces of the Luftwaffe: “YOU have to show what you’re made of as the war over Europe is in full swing. Fight waves of Axis planes and panzers until you hit the boss enemies – the Aces of the Luftwaffe.”

Subject 13: “Subject 13 is an adventure game developed by Paul Cuisset (‘Flashback’, ‘Future Wars’). It portrays a mysterious universe filled with secret hiding places and a whole range of mechanisms that players will have to discover and activate.”

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including not just the latest deals and the latest official news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.