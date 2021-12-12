Sony Surprises PlayStation Fans With Unexpected Freebie

Sony has surprised PlayStation fans with an unexpected freebie. Usually, when Sony does this, it’s a free PS4 game or a free PS5 game, or at least something free on PS4 and PS5, but not this time. The new freebie comes the way of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which, according to Sony will allow owners to redeem a free voucher code for one standard ticket to see the upcoming Uncharted movie.

There are some catches though. For one, this is only available through participating theaters, which Sony does not name. Meanwhile, it’s only available in the US, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. If you’re anywhere else, you’re out of luck. Lastly, this offer is only available between now and February 3, a few days after the game launches on January 28.

“Between now and February 3, 2022 11:59pm PT, players in select countries can purchase or upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 via PlayStation Store and receive a voucher code for one standard ticket to see the Uncharted movie in participating theaters starting from February 2022,” says Sony of the promotion. “Must be a resident of Australia, New Zealand, UK, or US. Age restrictions apply. Ticket code delivered via email on or around Feb. 9, 2022. Full terms here. Stay tuned for offer availability in additional countries.”

