Popular PS4 Game Is Only $1.69 for Limited Time

PlayStation fans can download a popular PS4 game for $1.69, courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale. The PlayStation Store sale in question discounts nearly 1,400 different items. Unfortunately, the deals are limited to PS4 users, but the games can be played on PS5 via backward compatibility, including one of the standout deals, which gives you Downwell for less than 170 pennies

For those that don't know: Downwell debuted back in 2015 via developer Moppin and publisher Devolver Digital. Available on a variety of platforms, the game boasts a Metacritic score of 80 and 85 on PS4 and PlayStation Vita, respectively. Meanwhile, on Steam, the game boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, with 96 percent of players reviewing the game positively across nearly 5,800 reviews.

In addition to critical acclaim the roguelike -- which mushes together the shooter and side-scrolling platforming genres together with a vertical twist -- won many awards in 2015, and also became an instant commercial success for the aforementioned pair.

"Downwell is a curious game about a young person venturing down a well in search of untold treasures with only his Gunboots for protection," reads an official pitch of the game. "Make your way further and further down into the darkness filled with nasty creatures and mysterious secrets to collect the spectacular red gems scattered about the rocks.

As always, this is a limited-time deal. More specifically, the deal only lasts until June 19. In other words, it's live for eight more days. After this, it will return to its normal price point.

