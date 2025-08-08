PS4 Features Removed by Sony in Strange Update

Sony recently removed features from PlayStation 4 consoles, which, in some sense, have made the PS4 worse in the process. The back-end update actually happened earlier this year, but appears to have gone completely unnoticed until now. That said, while Sony did publish the changes on an official website, it made no effort to bring attention to the update. Consequently, we have no idea why the changes have been made, just that they have been made.

More specifically, back in March of 2025, Sony issued a back-end update, meaning no download was required by PS4 and PS4 Pro users. Due to the lack of download, no attention was brought to the update, however, Sony did publish the change. And the change is that PS4 and PS4 Pro users no longer are able to share their posts and activities with “Anyone” nor “Friends of Friends.” Rather, posts and activities will strictly be limited to your Friends list. Meanwhile, the option to hide posts and activities completely is still available via the “No One option.”

In addition to this, there have also been some changes on activities, specifically. To this end, the option Comment, Like, and Share functionality has been removed with this update.

Again, why all of this has been changed, we do not know, but it likely sets the standard for the PS5, the PS6, and beyond. And of course, this also sets a precedent, with that precedent being that Sony can and will remove features as it sees fit, sometimes 12 years after a console’s release, like in this instance. That said, this instance isn’t that noteworthy, which is probably how it went unnoticed, despite there being still millions of active PS4 users. Still, you don’t like to see Sony tinkering with consoles so long after their shelf life, unless it is to improve the machine, which is not the case here.

At the moment of publishing, there has been no comment on Sony from the matter, and given the change is now months old, and given that it clearly did not want to broadcast the change to begin with, we do not expect this to change. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

H/T, PlayStation Lifestyle.