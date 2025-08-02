10 Most Anticipated PS5 Games Coming Out in 2026 And Beyond

The PlayStation 5 generation is a bit past the halfway mark, but it still doesn’t seem like we’ve reached the peak experience yet. We’ve had a few good games like Stellar Blade and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, the actual bangers are still under development.

Studios such as Naughty Dog, Hello Games, and Rockstar are yet to release anything for the PS5. They are among the several dozen studios that have blockbuster AAA games lined up for the console. On that note, this list takes you through the most highly anticipated PlayStation 5 games coming out in 2026 and the years beyond. So, from the return of Grand Theft Auto to an espionage James Bond game, here are 10 upcoming PS5 games you should be hyped for.

1) Thick as Thieves

Image: OtherSide Entertainment

Thick as Thieves is a multiplayer stealth game where you compete against other players to steal items. There’s magic, patrolling enemy NPCs, other players, and a changing world that ensures no two missions are the same. Thick as Thieves is set in the 1910s. The city has a vibrant aesthetic and is lifelike thanks to the numerous NPCs. But since there are other players as well, it adds an unpredictability element to the gameplay.

In the game, you’ll be sneaking, hiding, and using your powers to become a master thief. But since other players will be doing the same, you’ll need to outwit them as well as the NPCs. From the trailer, Thick as Thieves looks gorgeous. The art style is reminiscent of Dishonored, but better. The gameplay is fast-paced and high-octane. Whereas the multiplayer ensures addictiveness.

Thick as Thieves is coming to the PlayStation 5, likely in 2026, as claimed by the developers. It has all the hallmarks of what makes an amazing multiplayer game. If it can create an addictive gameplay loop, then it might easily become the next big thing in the multiplayer genre.

2) GTA 6

Image: Rockstar Games

In terms of popularity, there is no doubt that Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated game of all time. What was supposed to come out in 2025 has now been delayed to May 26, 2026. There is an insane level of hype behind this one. From teens to those in their late thirties, everyone is looking forward to GTA 6.

The Grand Theft Auto games always break the internet when they are released. They have the best level of detail, best NPCs, and best storylines. In the same vein, it’s guaranteed that GTA 6 will be just like that: a game that sets the standard for the industry going forward. It’s been over a decade since we got a new mainline GTA game, and the world definitely is amped up for the next one.

3) 007 First Light

Image: IO Interactive

There’s finally a AAA James Bond game in the works, and the studio making it couldn’t be a better match. Hitman series developer IO Interactive is helming the project. Considering how well the Hitman games embody espionage, 007 First Light should thrive upon release.

The project was originally announced in 2020, though our first look at First Light came in 2025. The trailer showcased both cinematic and gameplay aspects of First Light. Stealth seems like that of Hitman, requiring you to be witty about completing your objectives. On the other hand, the visuals are gorgeous. They’ll truly take advantage of the PlayStation 5. We’ll likely see a lot more of 007 First Light in 2026. If it keeps the same level of quality that was in the first trailer, First Light might end up being better than the Bond movies.

4) Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Image: Naughty Dog

Neil Druckmann has been saying that Naughty Dog won’t be known only as “The Last of Us studio” for long. It was rumored that the developer was making a new IP, and at The Game Awards 2024, Naughty Dog officially revealed the rumored IP as Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. As the rumors suggested, Intergalactic is a sci-fi game coming to the PlayStation 5.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is set thousands of years in the future during an era where space travel exists. The protagonist, Jordan, is a bounty hunter stranded on a remote planet called Sempiria, where she’s trying to track down a crime syndicate. From the scenes showcased in the trailer, Intergalactic will have a mature and dark tone, the signature style Naughty Dog is known for. Intergalactic also looks visually impressive, though there is yet to be a gameplay reveal. Having said that, the last time Naughty Dog released a game, they won Game of the Year. So, they definitely have everyone’s attention going forward.

5) Saros

Image: Housemarque

Saros was recently revealed as Housemarque’s next title, coming for the PlayStation 5 in 2026. It will be another shooting roguelike, just like Housemarque’s previous game, Returnal. It seems Housemarque has found an identity in that genre. Returnal was a brutal game. There were giant hour-long biomes you had to cross. If you died, you’d lose hours’ worth of progress. Saros seems to be the next generation of that. Saros is said to be the next evolution of Returnal. More upgrades, weapons, and unfair enemies.

Saros’ trailer was also a bit cryptic and sinister. The protagonist was facing off with a giant alien, and judging from the tone, Saros will be just as, if not darker, than Returnal. For now, there isn’t much to go on. However, given that Returnal was a banger, Saros has found much hype behind it from the roguelike community.

6) MARVEL 1943: Rise of Hydra

Image: Skydance New Media

When it was first announced that a Marvel game featuring Captain America and Black Panther was coming out, many assumed it would be a dud. That was mainly because the setting was said to be during World War 2, which isn’t exactly the most exciting Marvel Universe setting. But more than that, everybody also expected it to be a normal action game. However, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra looks insane.

When the teaser was dropped, people mistook it for a movie. That’s how realistic the graphics looked. So realistic, in fact, that even Grand Theft Auto 6 doesn’t feel on par. Marvel 1943 looks more like a PlayStation 6 tech demo than a PlayStation 5 title that is coming out in 2026. That’s why it’s no shock that Marvel 1943 has quickly skyrocketed the chart of highly anticipated PlayStation 5 games. There hasn’t been a gameplay reveal thus far, so that’s still a mystery. Having said that, if the gameplay is even remotely as good as the graphics, all of us are in for a treat.

7) Light No Fire

Image: Hello Games

Last time Hello Games released a game, they promised us an endless universe filled with innumerable interesting planets. But yikes, was everyone shocked how No Man’s Sky turned out? It had a disastrous launch, but through consistent updates, it became an amazing game. This time, however, Hello Games is promising something else. This time, they are promising a single massive open-world planet, claimed to be the size of Earth. Let’s hope that’s true.

Light No Fire is a multiplayer survival sandbox the size of Earth. It has different biomes, various enemy types, and innumerable points of interest per the Steam page. Adventure, building, survival, and exploration are the core themes, and they are all carried on the backbone of a seamless open world. A world where every mountain your eye can see can be climbed and every ocean dived into.

You can fly on dragons, ride on horseback, and venture on foot across vast terrains. Light No Fire is an ambitious project. There is no release date set as of now. But as long as Hello Games delivers on all the promises they made on launch day, they can take all the time they need.

8) Control 2

Image: Remedy Entertainment

Control was a huge success for Remedy. Control’s atmosphere was gritty. The storyline was intriguing and full of mystery. The acting was on point, and for a fictional game, it had a captivating sense of realism. Control proved that Remedy is one of the best at making blockbusters and can stand side by side with bigger, more resourceful studios. So, seeing as what Control did for Remedy, they weren’t shy about announcing Control 2 soon after.

Control 2 is going to build upon the Remedy Connected Universe, featuring interactions between both Alan Wake and Control characters. It’s going to be a shooter like before. Remedy’s last single-player game, Alan Wake 2, was a visual spectacle. Control 2 will be better than that, which is surreal to say, given how stunning the graphics of Alan Wake 2 are. Alan Wake 2 arrived in late 2023, and Firebreak in 2025. If all goes well, you should expect to play Control 2 in late 2026 or 2027 on the PlayStation 5.

9) Marvel’s Wolverine

Image: Insomniac Games

Insomniac has had success with Ratchet & Clank, but the Marvel’s Spider-Man series is their magnum opus. Now, Insomniac has set its sights on a new Marvel character, Wolverine. Marvel’s Wolverine was announced all the way back in 2021 with a trailer. Officially, there hasn’t been any update since. Unofficially, Insomniac suffered a data breach, which led to the pre-alpha build leaking.

Gameplay mechanics, character cameos, just about the entire story, and much more have leaked onto the internet as a result. Insomniac did address the situation, stating they’d continue to work on the game despite the setback. Insomniac will likely make adjustments to maintain the element of surprise. And until they officially show us more of Marvel’s Wolverine, it’ll keep being one of the most anticipated PlayStation 5 games.

10) Physint

Image: Kojima Productions

There won’t be any new Metal Gear games because Hideo Kojima split with Konami. However, in a State of Play stream not long ago, PlayStation and Kojima Productions revealed a new collaboration. Kojima announced that he’s now working on Physint, a next-generation action espionage game. He said that so many people asked him to make another espionage game like Metal Gear, and he finally caved in.

Physint is not coming before the PlayStation 6. What that means is that 2026 and 2027 are out of the question. At the earliest, you should expect it to drop in 2028 or 2029. Considering that, Physint will likely be a cross-generation title, supporting both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 6. It was unclear where the partnership between Kojima Productions and PlayStation would go after Death Stranding 2. Luckily, though, both parties were so eager to work together again that they announced Physint well over a year before Death Stranding 2 even released. So, now we have another work from the visionary Hideo Kojima to look forward to.