Popular PS4 Game Suddenly Removed From Sale

✖

A popular PS4 game has suddenly been removed from sale. More specifically, developer Frogwares has revealed that due to issues with publisher Nacon, PlayStation 4 users can no longer purchase 2019's The Sinking City. However, if you already own the game on the platform, you can still download it and play it as much as you want. However, as long as this problem remains unresolved, it will no longer be supported on this platform with updates.

Interestingly, the game remains available on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, however, PS4 isn't the only platform the game has been yanked from. It's also no longer available on Steam or the Epic Games Store.

"As some of you have noticed, The Sinking City has been taken down from Steam and many other notable stores," reads Frogware's statement on the matter. "We have received multiple emails and messages on this issue. The reason is a bit complicated, yet at the same time, quite simple. Short version: We were forced to terminate the contract with our licensee for several breaches of our agreement. We urge you to read this open letter to our fans, journalists, and people of the industry, to understand why this is happening and how you can still get The Sinking City."

Frogwares continues, alleging that Nacon has been late on providing payments to the studio for the game, withheld money owned as a means to pressure the studio in handing over the source code of the game, and much more (all of which you can read more about right here).

An important message from our studio: The Sinking City has been taken off Steam and from other platforms. The reason for the take-down is due to the actions of our Distributor BBI/Nacon. Here is our full statement. For clickable links visit: https://t.co/t7UDTVGA2z pic.twitter.com/rIUFGHkSkd — Frogwares (@Frogwares) August 25, 2020

In total, Frogwares claims that Nacon owes the developer €1 million in royalties. And for now, it's unclear what's going to the come of the legal dispute. However, Frogwares notes it's looking into self-publishing the game so that it can return to all platforms it released for.

"The Sinking City is a brilliant entry in the horror genre that is borderline perfect not only for longtime fans of H.P. Lovecraft, but also those who may have never read any of his works," reads the opening of our official and glowing review of the game. "No prior knowledge of Cthulhu and the like is necessary to enjoy what developer Frogwares has put together, but it never hurts to be aware of just how sideways things can go when supernatural forces are afoot. In the age of jump scares, this title shines through without having to get in your face to get a rise out of you. The lingering horrors that go unseen do well enough on their own."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.