Xbox Exclusive Coming to PS4 for Free

✖

An Xbox exclusive is coming to PS4 and it's coming to the PlayStation console for free. More specifically, developer Enhance Games has announced that Tetris Effect: Connected is coming to PS4, in addition to Stean and Oculus Quest, as a free update to Tetris Effect. Right now, there's no word of an exact release date, but Enhance Games notes it will drop sometime in late July, and once again it will be a free update.

For those that don't know: Tetris Effect: Connected released last year -- via publisher Enhance games and developers Monstars and Resonair -- on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. At the time, it was an Xbox console exclusive, but the aforementioned trio did note that the content would be released, for free, as a multiplayer expansion to Tetris Effect the following year. Now that's happened. To bolster this, cross-platform play is being added to all versions of the game.

To be clear, Tetris Effect has been on PS4 since November 2018. However, when the game finally came to Xbox last year, it came in the form of Tetris Effect: Connected, which included a brand new multiplayer expansion. This content has now come to PS4 -- and other platforms -- for free.

This news comes on the back that Xbox Series X's biggest current exclusive is coming to PS5 this September. However, with Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 scheduled for this holiday season, this won't be extremely relevant for much longer, nor will Tetris Effect: Connected coming to the PS4. However, while the end of 2021 is looking good for Xbox games, 2023 is looking even better, with a new report claiming nine exclusives, including some fairly big ones, are coming two years from now.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation, all things Xbox, and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or, alternatively, peruse the relevant links below: