PS5 System Software Beta Program Announced by PlayStation

If you're amongst those who happen to already own a PlayStation 5, Sony has now announced a new program that you can look to take advantage of starting right now. Although this feature is one that won't drastically change your gaming experience, PlayStation is now allowing select PS5 owners to get in on the ground floor of new system updates that are being planned to roll out later in the year.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Sony is letting PS5 users sign-up to gain access to future system updates that are going to release in the future. Even though system updates on PS5 are somewhat common, Sony says that it has a "major" update for the console that it intends to release at an undetermined date later in 2021. As such, it is looking for PS5 owners to test out this new system software via a beta phase before it rolls out to all users later on.

"If you’re selected to be part of the program, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to download the beta version of the next system software. In order to sign up, you’ll need a PS5 console with an internet connection and a PlayStation Network account," Sony said of the requirements needed to take part in this PS5 beta. "You will also be added to the potential participant pool for future PS5 system software betas automatically without having to register again. After the beta begins, you can restore your system software to the latest official release version before the beta program ends."

Although this is cool to see come about from PlayStation, we still don't know specifically what new features will come packed in with this forthcoming update. Sony says it plans to reveal "more in the coming weeks about what you can expect in the beta for our next update." Until then, however, let me know down in the comments what sort of new features you would like to see on the PlayStation 5.

If you're looking to take part in this beta for yourself, you can head right here to sign-up to take part in the trial version of this PS5 update. Once you do that, just keep an eye on your email for further instructions if you happen to be chosen.