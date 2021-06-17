Five Nights at Freddy's Creator Retiring After Controversy

✖

Scott Cawthon, who is the creator of the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, has revealed that he is retiring from video game development. News of Cawthon's retirement comes mere days after he came under fire by some on the internet in light of the creator's political campaign donations coming to light. After responding to these concerns a few days back via Reddit, Cawthon has instead now decided to step aside as a whole from the gaming industry.

Cawthon revealed the news of his retirement today via his own website. In the post, Cawthon acknowledged that he has been "blessed" throughout his career and as a result, he has always tried to show his appreciation to those that have played his games. "But here on the seventh anniversary of the first game's trailer, as I realize that I was in my mid-30's when I created the series and now I'm approaching my mid-40's, I realize that I miss a lot of things that I got to focus on before FNAF became such as success," Cawthon said in the post. "I miss making games for my kids, I miss doing it just for fun, and I miss making RPGs even though I stink at it. All of this to say that I am retiring."

Cawthon went on to address the events from the past week and said that even though he has been under scrutiny, many others have reached out to show kindness to him. "I have been shown tremendous love and support over this last week, a lot of which has been from the LGBTQ community. The kindness shown to me has been surreal," Cawthon said.

Speaking more to what this means for the future of Five Nights at Freddy's, Cawthon said that this isn't the end of the franchise by any means. "Is this the end of FNAF? No," he said simply. "This just means that someone else will eventually be running the show; someone of my choosing, and someone that I trust. We will have to wait and see how it all plays out, but an announcement will be made at some point."

It remains to be seen when that announcements will come, but as for Cawthon himself, he said he now plans to spend his free time focusing on his six children. "I love them dearly; they are my whole world and my whole universe," Cawthon said of his plans for retirement. "I only ask that my fanbase respect my decision. I will still be around, just not in the capacity that I used to be."