PlayStation Is Giving Away Free PS4 Goodies for Christmas

For Christmas this year,PlayStation has revealed that it’s giving away some free goodies to PS4 users. More specifically, Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed a new Ghost of Tsushima Dynamic Theme for PS4 that’s free to download until January 31, 2020. It’s currently unclear whether the theme will get locked behind a purchase or go away entirely after this period, so if you like the look of the theme, make sure to cop it sooner rather than later.

That said, in order to get the theme, you will need to enter a specific code depending on your region. For example, in North and South America you need to enter BEFB-AMNR-R4F6 into the PlayStation Store. Do this, and the theme is yours for nothing.

Free Ghost of Tsushima PS4 dynamic theme when redeeming code: Americas: BEFB-AMNR-R4F6

Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 38BE-G6N8-L93A

Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3

Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8

Rest of Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH expires Jan 31, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ETGVY981G7 — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 23, 2019

As you can see, the theme has its own dynamic visuals (opposed to static visuals), its own music (presumably pulled from the official soundtrack), and it even has its own icons. Unfortunately though, there’s no unique dashboard sounds, meaning when you navigate the home screen it will emit the generic PlayStation navigation sounds.

Ghost of Tsushima is poised to release sometime summer 2020 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“In 1274, the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the Japanese island of Tsushima and slaughters its legendary samurai defenders,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Jin Sakai is one of the last survivors of a noble samurai clan. To combat his overwhelming foes, he must pioneer deadly new fighting techniques–the way of The Ghost–and wage an unconventional war for the people of Japan.”

