PS4 Cross-Play Is Reportedly No Longer in Beta

PlayStation 4 cross-play has reportedly left beta, meaning it should now be open to every developer on the platform, which should mean a lot more games are about to get the feature that only a handful of titles on PS4 currently have. As you may know, PlayStation 4 enabled cross-play after continued public pressure, however, it did so in beta form, restricting who could utilize the feature. However, this shouldn’t be an issue anymore. And given that Xbox and Nintendo have long been open to the feature means console cross-play will presumably be a standard going forward and a staple of the PS5, Xbox Scarlett, and Nintendo Switch.

Interestingly, Sony didn’t officially announce the feature, but PlayStation boss Jim Ryan did note more or less that PlayStation won’t be so complacent going forward. “The track record of the incumbent platform winning the next time around is not a great one,” said Jim Ryan “So the major thrust of my executive energy is to avoid complacency.”

As you may know, it was Jim Ryan in the past who specifically wasn’t very keen on cross-play, noting it more or less couldn’t protect its customers from things like harmful abuse in online games. Of course, it hardly does this now, but this was what Ryan said in the context of talking about children playing games on PS4. That said, it looks he’s had a change of mind about the feature.

Of course, it remains to be seen just how easy it’s to implement cross-play on PS4, with developers in the past suggesting Sony was making the process very difficult. I’m assuming this won’t be the case anymore, but for now, all we can really do is wait and see. If there’s truly nobody holding back the implementation then you’d assume most big multiplayer games going forward will have it, and some older ones may even patch it in.

Anyway, for more news, media, and information on PlayStation 4, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, PS4 game prices on PSN are increasing in Japan.

