Release Date of Big PS4 Exclusive Leaked

According to a new leak, the next major PlayStation 4 exclusive is releasing soon. More specifically, according to online video games retailer, ShopTo, Media Molecule’s PlayStation 4 exclusive, Dreams, which released into Early Access earlier this year, is releasing February 14, 2020 for $30. The news was shared via a Tweet — which has since been deleted — that promoted pre-orders being open. It obviously went up too early. As you may know, Sony Interactive Entertainment normally releases its games on Friday, and well February 14, 2020 is a Friday. In other words, the date checks out.

“Dreams release date announced and releasing only on PlayStation on the 14th February 2020. Pre-order now for only £32.85,” reads the official, now deleted, tweet.”

As you may know, February 14 is also Valentines Day, and is also when the Sonic the Hedgehog movie releases. In other words, if this is truly the release date for Dreams, it’s a horrible day to drop it on. Not only is Valentines not a great day to release a game, but to release it during what will be one of the bigger Internet moments of early 2020, well, that wouldn’t be very shrewd by Sony. Yet again, Dreams is obviously more of a niche title than say God of War or The Last of Us Part II, so maybe it doesn’t really matter when the game drops.

Of course, this date should be taken with a grain of salt, like any leak. Retail listings are typical inconsistent, however, ShopTo isn’t a random regional retailer. In other words, this is probably real, but even if it is, release dates change all the time, especially when they aren’t even public in the first place.

Dreams is currently available for PS4 and the PS4 only. However, right now it’s only available in Early Access form. For those that don’t know: it’s a multigame video game with game creation systems built right within it. Developed by British studio Media Molecule, it was made available earlier this year on April 16.

“The latest experience from Media Molecule, the award-winning creators of LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway, Dreams is an ever-expanding game universe – exclusive to PS4 – where you explore, experience and play in the limitless imagination of players around the world,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game.