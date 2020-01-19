Where the Heck Is PS4 Exclusive Wild?

Back in the summer of 2014, Wild was announced by Wild Sheep Studios as a PS4 exclusive. An open-world action-adventure game meets survival game meets animal simulator, Wild looked and sounded quite promising. And with Beyond Good and Evil and Rayman creator Michel Ancel attached to it, many PlayStation games were excited to see more. A year later at Paris Games Week, the title was shown off again, and it looked and sounded even more promising. At this point, anticipation was starting to build.

Then 2016 rolled around and we didn’t hear a single thing about the game. Then 2017 hit, and it was still crickets until Ancel confirmed that it was still in development. 2018 came and went and nothing changed. At this point, it seemed like the game was dead, despite Ancel’s claim from the year prior. Yet, in 2019, Sony Interactive Entertainment filed a new trademark for the game. Meanwhile, a month later, a developer on the project noted that the project was still cooking, and even suggested it could be a cross-gen release. This confirmation came in May, but it was once again followed by nothing but silence.

Now it’s 2020, and we still haven’t heard anything about the game, and we haven’t seen anything of it since 2015. As a result, many have begun to write it off as vaporware, and it seems Sony is okay with this because it hasn’t said a peep about the title.

So, what gives? Where the heck is Wild? Well, I don’t know. Nobody seems to know. That said, I’ve heard some scuttlebutt here and there suggesting we could see it at the launch of the PS5. In fact, at this point, if we don’t see it at the console’s launch I may just write it off completely, because if it’s not ready after six years of development, it may never be ready. And this would be a shame, because it did look neat, and at one point was one of my most anticipated PS4 games.

“Use your instincts and intuition to thrive in an incredibly hostile environment,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Learn how to control living creatures, and venture into your friends’ game worlds to help them survive. Experiment with your surroundings in your quest for survival – a simple plant could just as easily save your life… or bring about a swift death.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will Wild ever see the light of day?