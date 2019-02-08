New PlayStation Flash Sale Offers Big Discounts On PS4 and PS VR Games

Gaming is a very expensive hobby, especially if you’re trying to keep up to date with the vast amount of great games releasing what seems like all the time. And if you’re a gamer who prefers the digital life opposed to buying physical copies of your games, it’s often even more expensive, as retail copies more often get the deepest price cuts.

That said, if you’re a PlayStation gamer, Sony Interactive Entertainment does its best to keep your wallet happy with Flash Sales, which have seemingly become more common recently. However, it appears the more common they get, the less impressive they are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week Sony pushed another limited time Flash Sale, but unfortunately it only offers 31 discounts across PS4 and PlayStation VR, and many of them aren’t for the biggest and best games on the system.

Still, savings are savings, and there are some pretty good games featured. So, without further ado, here’s every game featured in the newest Flash Sale in alphabetical order.

Chasm — $11.99 — Originally $19.99

Darksiders III — $47.99 — Originally $59.99

Darksiders III Blades & Whips Edition — $69.99 — Originally $99.99

Darksiders III Deluxe Edition — $59.99 — Originally $79.99

Earth Defense Force 5 — $47.99 — Originally $59.99

Earth Defense Force 5 Deluxe Edition — $71.99 — Originally $89.99

Evasion (VR) — $19.99 — Originally $39.99

Fallout 76 — $35.99 — Originally $59.99

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Bundle — $47.99 — Originally $79.99

IDLE CHAMPIONS OF THE FORGOTTEN REALMS: IDLE CHAMPIONS OUTFIT PACK: MINSC’S GIANT BOO COSTUME — $7.49 — Originally $9.99

IDLE CHAMPIONS OF THE FORGOTTEN REALMS: IDLE CHAMPIONS: BRUENOR STARTER PACK — $5.99 — Originally $9.99

IDLE CHAMPIONS OF THE FORGOTTEN REALMS: IDLE CHAMPIONS: FAERIE DRAGON FAMILIAR — $7.49 — Originally $14.99

Marooners — $4.49 — Originally $9.99

Monster Hunter World — $24.99 — Originally $49.99

Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit — $8.99 — Originally $14.99

Monster Hunter World Digital Deluxe Edition — $29.99 — Originally $59.99

Metal Max Xeno — $29.99 — Originally $39.99

Moonlighter — $11.99 — Originally $19.99

NASCAR Heat 3 — $23.99 — Originally $39.99

NASCAR Heat 3 Bundle — $29.99 — Originally $49.99

Override: Mech City Brawl — $17.99 — Originally $29.99

Override: Super Charged Mega Edition — $23.99 — Originally $39.99

Realm Royale Primarch Pack — $10.49 — Originally $14.99

Slime Rancher — $11.99 — Originally $19.99

Sprint Vector (VR) — $11.99 — Originally $29.99

Swords of Ditto — $9.99 — Originally $19.99

Tetris Effect — $29.99 — Originally $39.99

The First Tree — $5.99 — Originally $9.99

The Long Journey Home — $23.99 — Originally $39.99

Ticket to Ride — $9.99 — Originally $19.99

So, if any of these games tickle your fancy, be sure to head over to the official PlayStation Store and remember, your backlog can never be too big, unless of course it’s so big it causes some type of existential crisis, which if it does, welcome to the club — you’re officially a gamer.