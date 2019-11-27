ComicBook.com’s Holiday Gift Guide for PlayStation Fans

This Thursday is Thanksgiving, which is followed by Black Friday, and then the following Monday the weird mix of national and commercial holiday period rounds out with Cyber Monday. It’s a time for families to come together, eat some good food, and hey maybe even play some video games with each other. It’s also a time to spend an absurd amount of money in order to save some money, because, you know, you have to spend that money to save that money. With Christmas and the winter holidays right around the corner, it’s time to start buying stuff, and there’s no better day to do it than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

That said, if you’re a PlayStation gamer or someone you love and/or are responsible to get gifts for is a PlayStation gamer, well it can be a tricky shopping experience. There’s so many options, and if you’re reading this there’s a decent chance you know nothing about PlayStation. But, don’t worry, that’s why this guide exists — for you!

Of course, there’s an endless number of PlayStation items you could get, but for the purpose of this guide we are going with the heavy hitters. In other words, the gifts that nobody will need to fake a reaction to while getting. Further, nothing here will require you to stand in long lines, get trampled, or get permanently banned from your local Best Buy. It can all be found on Amazon, and is simply a few clicks away. So, without further ado, here are 10 gifts perfect for PlayStation fans this year.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding isn’t just an experience you can only find on PS4, but it’s one of the PS4’s best experiences, especially for fans of story-driven games. Further, it’s relatively new. It only released earlier this month, and is already one of the most popular games of 2019. Further, around 40 hours long, it’s sure to offer a lot of bang for your buck.

Where: Amazon

How Much: $59.88

Beboncool PS4 Controller Charger

Everyone needs to charge their controllers. How nice would it be to always have a freshly juiced controller waiting for you as another dies? Well, that’s exactly what the Beboncool PS4 Controller Charger offers. Not only is it handy and easy to use, but it’s sleek and looks nice alongside any TV or gaming station.

Where: Amazon

How Much: $11.39

SCUF Vantage 2 Wireless and Wired Customizable Controller for PS4

If you’re a competitive gamer or you’re shopping for a competitive gamer, then a premium PS4 controller is a great gift if you don’t mind paying a premium price. A good controller with extra bells and whistles and a design fit for competitive and hardcore gamers, there’s not many better than the SCUF Vantage 2. We have one in the office, and it’s great!

Where: Amazon

Price: $179.95

PlayStation Plus Membership

Every year, PlayStation gamers need to renew their PlayStation Plus membership if they want to continue to play most online games. In addition to allowing you to play most games online, PlayStation Plus dishes out 24 free games a year and offers exclusive discounts throughout the year as well. It’s a must-own for all PlayStation gamers and a very easy gift for any PlayStation gamer, even if they already have an active subscription because subscriptions stack up.

Where: Amazon

How Much: $44.99

PlayStation Store Gift Card

You can’t go wrong with a PlayStation Store gift card, especially if you don’t know what type of games someone wants. In other words, if you’re looking for a safe bet, then this is the gift you want.

Where: Amazon

How Much: $10 to $99

PS4 Pro

Chances are if you’re reading this, you — or whoever you’re shopping for — has a PS4. That said, it may be time to upgrade. As you may know, the PS5 is releasing next year, so if you can hold off on buying hardware for a bit longer, you may just want to wait for the next PlayStation console. However, if you have some money burning a hole in your pocket, then this premium, more powerful PS4 is a great option at its current price – especially with a free copy of Call of Duty Modern Warfare thrown in.

Where: Walmart

Price: $299.99

Colorful PS4 Controllers

If you don’t have the money to cop an expensive and premium PS4 controller, then the classic DualShock 4 is more than serviceable. It’s what I’ve been using my entire PlayStation 4 gaming experience and I play games a lot more than the average person. And unlike a few years ago, there’s a lot more color options!

Where: Amazon

How Much: $38.99

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset

If you or whoever you’re shopping for play games online, especially with friends, then headphones are a must have. And the PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset is the perfect gap between premium gaming headphones and being affordable.

Where: Amazon

How Much: $67.99 to $69.99 depending on the color

PS4 Carrying Bag

Not many people ever need a PS4 carrying case, but it’s an essential item to have for somebody who does move around with their PS4, whether it’s while traveling on work or bringing it back and forth to a friend’s house. And there’s a lot of options, but when combining reviews and price point, this one seems to be the best option.

Where: Amazon

How Much: $13.99

Days Gone

Everyone enjoys a good ol’ open-world game where you ride around on your motorbike and kill zombies, right? Like Death Stranding, Days Gone released this year and is only available on PS4. Unlike Death Stranding, it’s less of an acquired taste and is also much cheaper.

Where: Amazon

How Much: $19.99