Popular Multiplayer Game Finally Coming to PS4 Next Month

Developer Crytek and publisher Koch Media have announced that the former’s popular multiplayer bounty hunting game, Hunt: Showdown, is finally coming to PS4 next month on February 18. According to Koch Media, the game will not only be available digitally, but at retail as well. Meanwhile, a physical copy of the Xbox One version will also be made available on the same day. Further, to accompany the game’s latest port will be new content that will continue throughout the year. The first update will notably add random teams of three, a revamped tutorial, new Legendary Hunters, new guns, and much more. Beyond this update, Crytek details that cross-play is coming, as well as a new map, live events, and even outfit customization.

“Savage, nightmarish monsters roam the Louisiana swamps, and you are part of a group of rugged bounty hunters bound to rid the world of their ghastly presence,” reads some official flavor text about the game. “Banish these creatures from our world, and you will be paid generously—and given the chance to buy more gruesome and powerful weapons. Fail, and death will strip you of both character and gear. Your experience, however, remains in your pool of hunters—called your Bloodline—always.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Hunt: Showdown didn’t fully release onto PC and Xbox One until last year, it actually bursted on the scene the year prior in early access form. Since then, buzz about the game has died down a bit, but it still commands quite a few active players. Below, you can continue to read more about it, courtesy of an official overview from Crytek:

“Hunt’s competitive, match-based gameplay mixes PvP and PvE elements to create a uniquely tense experience where your life, your character, and your gear are always on the line. At the beginning of each Bounty Hunt match, up to 12 players set out to track their monstrous targets. Depending on which mode and team options you’ve chosen, that 12 will include a combination of solo players and teams of two or three. Once they’ve found and defeated one of these they will receive a bounty—and instantly become a target for every other Hunter left on the map. If you don’t watch your back, you’ll find a knife in it, and your last memory will be of someone else walking away with your prize. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost you everything.”