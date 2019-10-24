Big “Unexpected” PS4 News Is Reportedly Coming Soon

According to a reliable and well-known industry insider, big PlayStation 4 news is on the horizon. More specifically, according to ZhugeEX, some “unexpected” news pertaining to a first-party Sony PS4 game will be divulged soon. Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, but by process of elimination, this really could only be a few things. The first of these is a release date or delay for Ghost of Tsushima, Sony’s last big PS4 exclusive, or at least its last notable PS4 exclusive that has been announced. Given that the news would be “unexpected” suggests it wouldn’t be a delay, given that many are currently predicting it will be delayed to the launch of PS5. In other words, it sounds like we could actually get a release date for the game from Sucker Punch.

The tease may not be Ghost of Tsushima related at all though. It could be a teaser for an unannounced PS4 exclusive. As you may know, a Demon’s Souls remake for PS4 has long been rumored and hinted at by insiders, so if this is a teaser for an unannounced PS4 exclusive, it could be Demon Soul’s related. Yet again, the mention that this is “unexpected” also seemingly rules out it being Demon Soul’s given that it’s leaked so many times. So maybe it’s for another unannounced PS4 exclusive, like a follow-up to Ratchet and Clank. Heck, maybe it’s a teaser for Deep Down, Capcom’s long-lost PS4 exclusive.

Of course, it could be also be none of these things, but whatever it is, it sounds like it will be substantial, as ZhugeEX rarely teases anything but significant news. That said, “soon” is a very vague word. It could mean tomorrow, it could mean next month. In other words, who knows when we will be hearing more about this.

Looks like we might hear some unexpected news about a Sony first party title soon. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 23, 2019

