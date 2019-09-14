Big PS4 News Teased By PlayStation Insider

Earlier this month, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog revealed that there will be a special media event later this month on the 24 for PS4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part II. What will be at the showcase, isn’t divulged, but presumably we will get a release date alongside a new look at the game. That said, apparently this won’t be the only big PlayStation 4 news this month. According to a well-known industry insider, there will be another Sony event that week.

The word comes way of Reset Era user ZhugeEX, who has reliably leaked and teased industry news in the past on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, no further information is divulged, but expect some other big PS4 news to drop that week. If I was a betting man, I’d assume “event” implies a new State of Play, but for now, this is nothing more than speculation. That said, it’s interesting to hear Sony is going to have two events in the same week. You’d think it’d want a bit more breathing room for the two.

If it’s a new State of Play, you’d wager MediEvil Remake or Ghost of Tsushima show up. Death Stranding has been flooding out details and footage at Tokyo Game Show, so I doubt it would rear its head. Meanwhile, MediEvil Remake probably could use more shine ahead of its launch the following month. And then there’s Ghost of Tsushima, which feels like the last major PS4 exclusive still unaccounted for.

Of course, if there’s a new State of Play, we may hear about a new PlayStation 4 exclusive. From what I understand, there’s still at least one sizeable PS4 exclusive that hasn’t been revealed yet. Alas, as previously mentioned, all we can do right now is speculate.

For more news, media, and information on the PS4, be sure to peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the system, and all things related to it, by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts. What do you think this mystery Sony event could be? If it’s a new State of Play, what games do you think we’ll see?