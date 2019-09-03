Two Big PS4 Games Now Available For Free For PlayStation Plus Subscribers

Today, two new PS4 games are available for free to anyone who has a PlayStation Plus subscription. More specifically, if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, then you can now download two big PS4 games for no cost: Darksiders III and Batman: Arkham Knight, two great games, one of which only released last year. The games will only be available to download for free until this time next month. After this period, they will revert back to their normal price. As always, once you download the games, they will be added to your library and you will be able to download them onto your console whenever.

For those that don’t know: Darksiders III is a hack-and-slash action-adventure game developed by Gunfire Games and published by THQ Nordic. The third entry in the series and the sequel to Darksiders II, the game released last October. In other words, it’s pretty new. So, why is it already on PlayStation Plus free games? Well, for one, Sony probably knew it’d win a warm reception for it, but two, maybe because it didn’t review extremely well? We know the game sold well for THQ Nordic, but it currently is sitting at 64 to 70 on Metacritic, depending on the platform.

“Gunfire still has a ways to go to catch up with Vigil’s fine-tuned legacy,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “But they’ve taken a strong step in the right direction, and with a few (much-needed) fixes, Fury should have no trouble holding her own with the big boys this holiday season. As it stands, Darksiders III is worth a look — and that’s not something you can usually say about an end-of-the-world game coming out at the same time as “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer.”

Meanwhile, nobody needs an introduction to Batman: Arkham Knight, the fourth and most recent game in the Batman: Arkham series that released back in 2015. It’s not as beloved as City or Asylum, but it did review and sell well.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts. Meanwhile, for more news, media, and information on all things PlayStation 4, click here.