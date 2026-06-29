All EVO 2026 Winners for Every Game

EVO has become one of the biggest fighting game tournaments of the year, with massive cash prizes, pro circuit implications, and bragging rights all on the line for a litany of international players. This year is no different, with plenty of distinct fighting games making up the tournament’s primary competitions. While there were plenty of side tournaments for fan-favorite titles, the real draw is the main stage, where twelve games made up the finals.

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This year, the Las Vegas-based tournament included mainstays of the modern pro circuit like Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8, newer games like Invinicble VS and 2XKO, and other titles such as Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and Guilty Gear Strive. With massive paydays awaiting some of the tournaments — like 2XKO, which had a cumulative prize pool of $135,000 — these challenges represent some of the best fighting game players in the world giving it their all. Here are all the mainstage competitions at EVO Las Vegas 2026 — and who took home the top prize.

What Were The The EVO Vegas 2026 Main Stage Games?

Courtesy of Riot Games

While there were plenty of games on display at the event, the main stage for EVO 2026 was focused on 12 high-profile fighting games. The EVO Vegas main stage games this year include 2XKO, BlazBlue Central Fiction, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Guilty Gear Strive, Invincible Vs., Rivals of Aether 2, Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Under Night In-Birth 2, Vampire Savior, and Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

Some of the competitors are primarily there for the cash prize or bragging rights. Others are seeking to earn wins to get qualifications for other fighting game tournaments later in the year. Multiple pro gaming teams and organizations had members participating in the tournament — although some of them weren’t able to overcome independent players who were able to snag victories.

Who Won The EVO Vegas 2026 Main Stage Competitions?

Courtesy of EVO

2XKO had the biggest pool prize of the tournament, a couple of consistent character picks among the top 8 competitors, and some unorthodox character compositions. In the end, it was M80’s Hikari who took home the top prize. SonicFox’s Ahri and INZEM’s Teemo dominated the Winners Bracket for 2XKO. Rivals of Aether 2 had a far more distinctive batch of competitors in the final 8, with Eggdog’s Plup taking the win with Orcane and La Reina.

Similar to 2XKO, Invincible Vs is fairly new to the gaming space and came down to a tense face-off. The finals came down to a sudden death between Akuri and Zippy, with Akuri earning the victory with Omni-Man by outlasting a weakened Rex Splode. Going up against members of pro gamer teams like BMS Esports and FlyQuest, 2024 ARC World Champion RedDitto was able to snag the top spot in Guilty Gear: Strive with a dominant performance as Ramlethal.

For the most part, though, pro teams and organizations had a very strong showing at EVO 2026. Take Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, where Paragon member Kojicoco overcame Shio with a solid turn as Beatrix. Kojicoco’s teammate BigBlack earned a win for the team in the Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes] finals, defeating Knotts with an impressive turn as Byakuya. Xiaohai clinched his 7th EVO championship in the FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, which is extra impressive after seeing him fight his way through the losers’ bracket to snag the title.

The classic Vampire Savior tournament was dominated by Japanese players, with Kaji taking the top spot as Lilith over Nakanishi’s Bishamon. BlazBlue: Central Fiction went to Fukku after a tense duel with Fenritti, with Bang and Susanoo helping cement their victory. Meanwhile, GentlemanThief took the Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. top spot, even using the franchise’s iconic Akira Yuki to win out.

The final two major tournaments to close out the weekend were Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6. The Tekken 8 tournament was the one with the most pro gamers in the final bracket, with all eight final competitors belonging to different Esports organizations. The top prize ended up going to Arslan Ash, who beat Rangchu to snag their 8th — and qualify for the TWT Finals in the process.

Notably, both the winner and the runner-up for the Street Fighter 6 tournament will qualify for EWC 2026 — but only the winner will move on to Capcom Cup 13. MenaRD retained his place atop the competitive scene for the game, protecting his championship title by winning a Blanka mirror match. Overall, it was a highly competitive tournament compared to even the last few iterations of EVO, with some fixtures solidifying their place in the current professional circles.