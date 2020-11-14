PlayStation Makes AAA PS4 Game Just $1.49

Developer Codemasters has made one of its AAA PS4 games just $1.49 over on the PlayStation Store, but only for a limited time. Right now, hundreds of PS4 games -- and even one PS5 launch game -- are on sale over on the PlayStation Store. Included in this avalanche of discounted PS4 games is Codemaster's Onrush, its 2018 racing game that many consider one of the better racing games of the past couple of years. When Onrush launched, it cost $60. Right now, it's on sale for just $1.99, and if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, it's on sale for an even cheaper $1.49.

Of course, this isn't a permanent price drop, but a limited time deal only available until December 1 and only available via the PlayStation Store. Once, December 1 hits, the game will return to its normal price. That said, if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, there's a good chance you already own the game because it's been a free PlayStation Plus game in the past, which perhaps explains why it's only $1.49.

That said, if you did download the game via PlayStation Plus, it may be worth buying to permanently add to your library, because otherwise you will lose access to it if your PlayStation Plus subscription lapses, though, if this happens, you will also lose access to all the online parts of the game.

As for Onrush itself, it debuted back in 2018 via Codemasters and Deep Silver to a decent 75 on Metacritic, but seemingly soft sales.

"Onrush is a new breed of high-impact, adrenaline-fuelled off-road arcade racing," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "It’s about speed, takedowns, and teamwork with high-tempo thrills that focus on fun, excitement, and the spectacular.

