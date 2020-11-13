Here's Everything Free on PS5 Right Now

The PS5 is finally out, which means for just $400 or $500, you can be at the forefront of the next generation of console gaming. That said, $400 and $500 are just the starting costs. If you want to grab a second controller, a few games (like Demon's Souls or Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales), or a subscription to PlayStation Plus, $400 and $500 quickly becomes more like $600 and $700. That said, if you have a PS5 but can't afford all of this, you'll be happy to know there are free games, free goodies, and free apps that require nothing more than the console itself, or in some cases, a console and an aforementioned subscription to PlayStation Plus.

In fact, if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you can enjoy 20 PS4 games and 1 PS5 game for free, in addition to all of your PS4 games that are backwards compatible with the PS5. Meanwhile, the console also comes with an excellent pack-in game, free goodies for one of the best launch games, and some free editing software. And if none of that appeals to you, Fortnite is also natively available on the PS5 with some free goodies and enhancements as well.

That said, it's important to note this is what's free at the moment of publishing, aka at launch. By the time you're reading this, things may very well have changed.