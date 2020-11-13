Here's Everything Free on PS5 Right Now
The PS5 is finally out, which means for just $400 or $500, you can be at the forefront of the next generation of console gaming. That said, $400 and $500 are just the starting costs. If you want to grab a second controller, a few games (like Demon's Souls or Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales), or a subscription to PlayStation Plus, $400 and $500 quickly becomes more like $600 and $700. That said, if you have a PS5 but can't afford all of this, you'll be happy to know there are free games, free goodies, and free apps that require nothing more than the console itself, or in some cases, a console and an aforementioned subscription to PlayStation Plus.
In fact, if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you can enjoy 20 PS4 games and 1 PS5 game for free, in addition to all of your PS4 games that are backwards compatible with the PS5. Meanwhile, the console also comes with an excellent pack-in game, free goodies for one of the best launch games, and some free editing software. And if none of that appeals to you, Fortnite is also natively available on the PS5 with some free goodies and enhancements as well.
That said, it's important to note this is what's free at the moment of publishing, aka at launch. By the time you're reading this, things may very well have changed.
Bugsnax
Bugsnax is available for free for all PS5 players subscribed to PlayStation Plus and will remain a free download for all subscribers until January 4. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep forever and play as much as you want as long as you maintain an active subscription to the service.
Astro's Playroom
Astro's Playroom comes with every single PS5 as a pack-in game. And unlike many pack-in games from yesteryear, it's quite good. Developed by the team behind the award-winning and beloved Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Astro's Playroom is a platformer that not only comes with every PS5, but is preloaded, making it the perfect game to jump into while your other games download. Not only is the game delightful, but it's a great introduction to the PS5 DualSense controller and all of its new features. Further, it's brimming with references to PlayStation history.
Share Factory Studio
Share Factory Studio doesn't come pre-loaded on PS5, but just like on PS4, it's 100 percent free for all PS5 users. According to the official PlayStation website, on PS5 Share Factory Studio comes "with brand new features to help you personalize and share your best gaming moments." These features include 4K HDR support, plus new sound effects, stickers, text, filters, and camera effects. Meanwhile, the updated Toolbox allows you to import your own videos, images, music, and sound effects from a USB storage device.
PlayStation Plus Collection
In addition to Bugsnax, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 can also enjoy the "PlayStation Plus Collection," which grants subscribers access to a smattering of some of the finest games on PS4, all of which are not only playable on PS5, but have been improved for PS5.
First-Party Games:
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Infamous Second Son
- Ratchet and Clank
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Third-Party Games:
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Persona 5
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Costumes
Sackboy: A Big Adventure doesn't come with the PS5, but owners of the game can download some additional and free goodies. More specifically, over on the PlayStation Store, a variety of different costumes for Sackboy are free:
- Baroque Costume
- Renaissance Costume
- Sackboy T-Shirt
Fortnite + Throwback Axe
Fortnite has been natively released on the PS5 alongside several enhancements for the game. In addition to this, the Throwback Axe, the game's original harvesting tool from its original first season, is free for all PS5 users. Below, you can check out the full list of "improvements" Epic Games has made to the free-to-play battle royale game for the PS5:
- 4K RESOLUTION AT 60 FPS: Experience Fortnite on PlayStation like never before on PlayStation 5 with stunning 4K running at a smooth 60 FPS.
- DYNAMIC VISUALS AND PHYSICS: Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.
- DUALSENSE CONTROLLER IMMERSION: Haptic feedback makes it feel like you’re holding the Suppressed SMG or Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. In addition to general vibration support, we’ve integrated haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons on the new DualSense controller.
- SELECT YOUR FAVORITE MODE FROM THE PS5 HOME SCREEN: Fortnite supports PS5’s Activities, starting with the ability to go straight into the Battle Royale Lobby with either Solo, Duos, or Squads selected. Once in the Lobby, choose to queue up for your selected mode!
- GET INTO MATCHES FASTER: Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster.
- ENHANCED SPLIT SCREEN: On PS5, Split Screen now supports 60 FPS.