PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Over 100 of PS4's Best Games for Limited Time

A new PlayStation Store sale discounts over 100 of PS4's best games, or at least of some of them. Titled, "Games of a Generation Sale," the new sale features 135 different discounts and features some of the PS4's biggest games and series, such as Star Wars, Grand Theft Auto, Borderlands, Ghost of Tsushima, Monster Hunter, Red Dead Redemption, Assassin's Creed, Wolfenstein, The Witcher, Batman, Far Cry, LEGO, Harry Potter, Metal Gear Solid, Dragon Age, Lord of the Rings, Watch Dogs, and many more. Of course, these deals are only available for a very limited time. More specifically, they are only available until October 15. After this, they will return to their normal price and likely be replaced with a Halloween-themed sale, though this hasn't been confirmed yet. Below, you can check out some of the sale's most notable deals. This includes a trailer for each game, an official description, pricing information, and a link to the sale page. Meanwhile, for the actual PlayStation Store Sale page, click here.

STAR WARS JEDI FALLEN ORDER About: A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, a 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. An abandoned Padawan must complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber - all while staying one step ahead of the Empire. Price: $29.99 -- Normally $59.99

BORDERLANDS 3 About: The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy. Price: $29.99 -- Normally $59.99

BLASPHEMOUS About: Blasphemous is a punishing action-platformer that combines the fast-paced, skilled combat of a hack-n-slash game with a deep and evocative narrative core, delivered through exploration of a huge universe comprised of non-linear levels. Price: $9.99 -- Normally $24.99

GOD'S TRIGGER About: "Slay enemies with speed and precision in an over-the-top show of blood and explosions. Play solo or with others, make split-second decisions, dodge bullets, and use weapons and abilities to inflict violence in the most graphic way possible. When an Angel and a Demon team up to kill their way into Heaven and stop the apocalypse, bullets will fly and blood will be shed. Play solo or with a friend and burst through a room in a matter of seconds killing enemies with a bucketload of weapons, special abilities, and melee options in a show of blood and explosions!" Price: $5.24 -- Normally $19.99

THE WITCHER 3 WILD HUNT About: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, next-generation open world role-playing game, set in a visually stunning fantasy universe, full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you are a professional monster hunter tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open-world rich with merchant cities, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore. Price: $11.99 -- Normally $59.99

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA (NEW RELEASE) About: In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved to do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima. Price: $44.99 -- Normally $59.99

AGES OF WONDER: PLANETFALL About: Emerge from the cosmic dark age of a fallen galactic empire to build a new future for your people. Age of Wonders: Planetfall is the new strategy game from Triumph Studios. Build your empire with one of six unique factions, ranging from the militant Vanguard to the dinosaur-riding Amazons and the cyborg-zombies of the Assembly. Progress through each faction's missions using your wits, military strength, and diplomacy, exploring planetary ruins and encountering other survivors as you unravel the history of a shattered civilization. Fight, build, negotiate and technologically advance your way to utopia in a deep single-player campaign, on random skirmish maps, and against friends in multiplayer. Price: $17.49 -- Normally $49.99

ASSASSIN'S CREED: THE EZIO COLLECTION About: Play as Ezio, the most iconic Assassin in the franchise, and follow his journey from a young man learning the ways of the Assassins in 15th-century Renaissance Italy, then into Rome where he takes leadership of the entire Brotherhood of Assassins. Finally embark on Ezio's final adventure in 16th-century Constantinople, as he walks in the footsteps of his great mentor, Altaïr, on a journey of discovery and revelation. Price: $11.99 -- Normally $39.99

CITIES: SKYLINES About: Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. The game introduces new gameplay elements to realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city whilst expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience. Price: $9.99 -- Normally $59.99

BATMAN: ARKHAM COLLECTION About: Experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation - Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Complete your experience with the explosive finale to the Arkham series in Batman: Arkham Knight. Become the Batman and utilize a wide range of gadgets and abilities to face off against Gotham's most dangerous villains, finally facing the ultimate threat against the city that Batman is sworn to protect. Price: $14.99 -- Normally $59.99

JOURNEY TO THE SAVAGE PLANET (NEW RELEASE) About: WELCOME TO THE PIONEER PROGRAM! As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace - The 4th best interstellar space exploration company - Your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans. You may be short on equipment and experience, but good luck! Price: $17.99 -- Normally $29.99

BORDERLANDS: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION About: Discover the co-op shooter-looter that started it all, crammed with content and enhancements! Equip bazillions of guns as one of 4 trigger-happy mercenaries, each with unique RPG skills. Take on the lawless desolate planet Pandora in pursuit of powerful alien technology: The Vault. With new weapons, visual upgrades, all 4 add-on packs, and more, play solo or in 4-player split-screen co-op! Price: $9.89 -- Normally $29.99

FAR CRY NEW DAWN About: Dive into a transformed, vibrant, post-apocalyptic Hope County, Montana, 17 years after a global nuclear catastrophe. Lead the fight against the Highwaymen as they seek to take over the last remaining resources in the latest installment of Far Cry. Price: $15.99 -- Normally $29.99

INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US ULTIMATE EDITION About: Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition enhances the bold new franchise to the fighting game genre from NetherRealm Studios. Featuring six new playable characters, over 30 new skins, and 60 new S.T.A.R. Labs missions, this edition packs a punch. In addition to DC Comics icons such as Batman, The Joker, Green Lantern, The Flash, Superman and Wonder Woman, the latest title from the award-winning studio presents a deep original story. Heroes and villains will engage in epic battles on a massive scale in a world where the line between good and evil has been blurred. Price: $2.99 -- Normally $19.99

LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION About: The LEGO Harry Potter Collection brings LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 to the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system for the first time with both top-selling videogames remastered on one disc! This compilation unites the creative prowess of LEGO and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling, and much more for players of all ages to enjoy. Price: $4.49 -- Normally $19.99

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2: SPECIAL EDITION About: Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him. Price: $27.99 -- Normally $89.99

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN About: Taking place nine years after the events of MGSV: Ground Zeroes and the fall of Mother Base, Snake a.k.a. Big Boss, awakes from a nine year coma. The game resumes the story in 1984, with the Cold War still as the backdrop, which continues to shape a global crisis. Snake's journey takes him into a world where he is driven by a need for revenge and the pursuit of a shadow group, XOF. Price: $4.99 -- Normally $19.99

PILLARS OF ETERNITY COMPLETE EDITION About: Paradox Arctic has thoroughly updated the PlayStation 4 version of the award-winning RPG for play with a controller, and have entirely redesigned the UI for easy viewing on televisions. Players will be able to easily navigate the game's detailed character creation, real-time-with-pause combat, and party management from their couches thanks to new TV-friendly menus and controls. Price: $9.99 -- Normally $59.99

TORMENT: TIDES OF NUMERA About: "Explore Earth one billion years in the future in the science-fantasy setting of Numenera. Discover the Ninth World built on the bones of extinct, hyper-advanced civilizations and leave your own mark on it. Make thousands of essential choices, face the consequences, and meet death incarnated as you seek the answer to the ultimate question: What does one life matter?" Price: $9.99 -- Normally $59.99

DRAGON AGE INQUISITION: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION About: Winner of over 130 Game of the Year awards, discover the definitive Dragon Age: Inquisition experience. The Game of the Year Edition includes the critically acclaimed game, official add-ons - Jaws of Hakkon, The Descent, and Trespasser - and added features. Become the Inquisitor. Create your character and lead a team of unique heroes on a perilous journey through a beautiful, open world. Tough choices define your experience, and even one decision can change the course of what's to come. Price: $9.99 -- Normally $49.99

MUTANT YEAR ZERO: ROAD TO EDEN About: "Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is a tactical adventure game combining turn-based combat with real-time exploration, story, stealth, and strategy. Explore a post-human Earth where mankind has been eradicated by climate change, nuclear war, and pandemics. Will your team of mutants survive the Zone?" Price: $13.99 -- Normally $34.99

MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR - DEFINITIVE EDITION About: Experience an epic open-world brought to life by the award-winning Nemesis System. Forge a new Ring of Power, conquer Fortresses in massive battles and dominate Mordor with your personal Orc army in the Definitive Edition of Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Price: $11.99 -- Normally $59.99

ZOMBIE ARMY 4: DEAD WAR DELUXE EDITION (NEW RELEASE) About: Hitler's hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4! Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons, and a harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon! Price: $23.99 -- Normally $59.99

STELLARIS About: Paradox Development Studio is bringing the grand strategy genre to consoles for the first time ever with Stellaris: Console Edition. Featuring the same deep strategic gameplay, rich and diverse alien races, and emergent storytelling, Stellaris: Console Edition puts the complexity of the galaxy at your thumbsticks. Price: $15.99 -- Normally $59.99