PlayStation Store PS4 Deal of the Week Revealed

Sony Interactive is currently hosting a massive sale over on the PlayStation Store that discounts over 500 games. And if you haven’t already, be sure to check out this sale right here. It’s not the greatest sale in terms of discounts on big blockbuster releases, but it features a lot of deep discounts on great smaller titles, plus a few 2019 releases and bigger games thrown in as well. That said, as for the PlayStation Store’s deal of the week, it’s Need for Speed Heat, which released only a few months ago.

Right now, you can grab the standard copy of the game and the deluxe edition for 40 percent off, which knocks the former down to $36 and the latter to $41. Of course, the former is simply the game, but the Deluxe Edition comes with the following extra content for $5 more:

K.S Edition Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X Starter Car Exclusive PlayStation®4 wrap

K.S Edition BMW i8 Coupe

K.S Edition Mercedes C63 AMG Coupe

K.S Edition Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

4x Character Outfits All items are swappable and fit both male and female avatars

REP rewards increased by 5%

BANK rewards increased by 5%’

“Need for Speed: Heat sends fans to Palm City, a brand-new open world where street racers have gathered to make their names known. By day, players compete in the Speedhunters Showdown, a sanctioned competition where they earn Bank to customize and upgrade their garage of high-performance cars. At night, players risk it all to build their Rep in underground races where a rogue police task force roams the streets, ready to take racers down and swipe all their earnings. The roads, the risks, and the rides never end in this street racer where a player can roll deep with their crew, build their garage full of hot cars, and make the city their nonstop playground.”

