New PlayStation Store Flash Sale Features Over 200 PS4 Games All Under $10

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped another massive PlayStation Store Flash Sale, offering nearly 300 PS4, PS3, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Vita games for under $10. That’s right, everything in the sale is $10 or less. Unfortunately, there aren’t many big AAA games featured, but there are some. That said, there’s a ton of great smaller indie titles and DLC content.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right HERE. If you don’t have time or the desire to sift through the entire sale yourself, don’t worry, we’ve done that for you. Below, you can view the most relevant PS4 and PlayStation VR discounts listed in alphabetical order.

8-bit Hordes — $7.49

Aer — $7.49

Amnesia: Collection — $8.99

Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition — $2.39

Arizona Sunshine (VR) — $9.99

Armello — $9.99

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China –$3.99

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India — $3.99

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia — $3.99

Banner Saga — $9.99

Bastion — $2.99

Ben 10 — $8.99

Black The Fall — $7.49

Broken Age — $2.24

Bully — $8.99

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers — $9.99

Chaos on Deponia — $3.89

Child of Light — $4.49

Children of Zodiarcs — $8.99

Crossout — $7.99

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin — $9.99

Day of the Tentacle Remastered — $2.24

Dead Alliance — $7.99

Dead Rising — $5.99

Dead Rising 2 — $5.99

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record — $5.99

Deponia — $3.89

Desert Child — $9.59

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided — $4.49

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal Past — $2.39

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass — $2.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – System Rift — $2.39

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition — $7.49

Don’t Starve: Console Edition — $4.49

Dragon Ball Xenoverse — $9.99

Dreambreak $2.49 $9.99

Earthfall — $9.99

Extinction — $7.99

Extinction: Deluxe Edition $9.99 $49.99

Fear Effect Sedna — $1.99

Fishing Sim World — $9.99

Forgotton Anne — $9.99

Furi — $5.99

Get Even — $7.49

God Eater: Resurrection — $7.99

Goosebumps: The Game — $7.49

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — $8.99

Grand Theft Auto V — $9.99

Gravel — $7.99

Grim Fandango Remastered — $2.24

Grow Home — $2.63

Grow Up — $3.99

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition — $1.59

Hunting Simulator — $7.99

Impact Winter — $5.99

Innerspace — $4.99

Inside — $6.99

Invisible Inc. Console Edition — $6.79

Jotun: Valhalla Edition — $4.94

Just Cause 3 — $5.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris — $3.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – Season Pass — $1.49

Lara Croft GO — $1.99

Layers of Fear — $4.99

Life is Strange Complete Season — $3.99

Little Nightmares — $5.99

Mafia III — $9.99

Manhunt — $8.99

Mantis Burn Racing — $3.74

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows — $9.99

Masters of Anima — $4.99

Max Payne — $8.99

Moto Racer 4 — $7.99

MotoGP 17 — $9.99

Murdered: Soul Suspect — $1.99

MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame — $9.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst — $9.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 — $9.99

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm — $9.99

Oceanhorn – Monster Of Uncharted Seas — $7.49

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty — $6.99

Outcast – Second Contact — $7.99

Outlast 2 — $7.49

Outlast: Bundle Of Terror — $5.79

Oxenfree — $6.99

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier — $5.99

Project Cars — $9.99

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness — $8.99

Psychonauts (PS2 Classic) — $1.49

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin (VR) — $2.99

Race the Sun — $1.99

Rayman Legends — $9.99

Red Dead Revolver $8.99 $14.99

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X (PS2) — $7.49

Resident Evil Revelations — $7.99

Ride 2 — $9.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration — $9.59

Risk — $5.99

Road Rage — $5.99

Rollercoaster Legends — $3.74

Serial Cleaner — $5.24

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom — $7.49

Silence — $8.99

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition — $4.49

Soma — $8.99

Song of the Deep — $3.74

Songbringer: The Bundle — $6.99

Sports Bar VR — $8.99

SteamWorld Dig — $2.99

SteamWorld Dig 2 — $9.99

SteamWorld Heist — $4.49

Steep — $9.89

Steep 90s DLC — $3.59

Steep X-Games DLC — $5.99

Styx: Master Of Shadows –$7.49

Sundered Eldritch Edition — $7.99

Super Meat Boy — $4.49

Syberia 3 — $9.99

Tacoma — $4.99

The Crew — $9.89

The Crew – Season Pass — $9.99

The Disney Afternoon Collection — $4.99

The Town of Light — $7.99

The Warriors — $8.99

Theseus (VR) $3.99 $9.99

Thief — $2.99

Thimbleweed Park — $8.99

Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition — $2.49

Thumper (VR) — $4.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Pack — $2.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghosts — $4.49

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack: Rebellion — $1.49

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Narco Road — $4.49

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — $5.99

Trackmania Turbo — $9.99

Trine Trilogy — $8.99

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 — $9.99

Uncanny Valley — $3.24

Uno — $3.99

Valiant Hearts: The Great War — $5.99

Verdun — $7.99

WRC 6 — $9.99

The sale ends on Monday, June 24