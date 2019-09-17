Popular PS4 Game Has Left the PlayStation Store Today for Good

Today, a popular PlayStation 4 game left the PlayStation Store, and it doesn’t look like it will be coming back. And for fans of racing games, this one will sting a bit, as it’s one of the best racing games on PS4. More specifically, Dirt Rally was yanked from the PlayStation Store, and will be leaving other storefronts today as well, if it hasn’t already. At the moment of publishing, developer Codemasters hasn’t commented on the development, but the delisting is likely due to a licensing issue, which continue to plague racing games and cause many of them to eventually be removed for sale once said licensing deal lapses and isn’t renewed.

Again, it’s possible Codemasters will remedy the issue and return the game to digital storefronts, but this seems unlikely given the game’s age. After all, it released in 2016, and has since been replaced with Dirt Rally 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0, the latter of which released earlier this year back in February.

When Dirt Rally released, it was to strong critical-acclaim, garnering an 86 on Metacritic. That said, three years later, most players have moved on, so renewing licenses probably isn’t a good financial call, assuming licensing is the issue in the first place.

“DiRT Rally is the most authentic and thrilling rally game ever made, road-tested over 80 million miles by the DiRT community,” reads an official pitch of the game. “It perfectly captures that white knuckle feeling of racing on the edge as you hurtle along dangerous roads at breakneck speed, knowing that one crash could irreparably harm your stage time.”

